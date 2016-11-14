One dead in shooting at restaurant on East Harry

UPDATE 2:45 P.M.: Wichita police say one person died inside of the Bida Saigon restaurant, near Harry and Hillside, after a shooting Monday afternoon. Police are investigating it as a homicide, Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said.
Customers were inside of the restaurant at the time of the shooting, but no one else was hurt, she said.
One person of interest is in custody, Woodrow said.
Police investigating incident as a homicide. Customers were inside the restaurant. No other injuries reported.— Bryan Horwath (@bryan_horwath) November 14, 2016
ORIGINAL STORY: A Sedgwick County dispatcher says one person has died following a shooting in the 3800 block of East Harry.
The address is near Via Christi St. Joseph hospital. The shooting was reported at 1:32 p.m. Monday, the dispatcher said. Emergency scanner traffic indicates at least one person has been taken into custody in connection with the violence.
Wichita police are at the scene and will give more details at 2:30 p.m., the agency’s spokeswoman, Sgt. Nikki Woodrow, said on Twitter. Police appear to be focusing on the parking lot area of the Bida Saigon restaurant, 3830 E. Harry.
Reference shooting at 3800 E harry. Media: meet in parking lot of jimmy egg. I will be enroute shortly— Sgt. Nikki woodrow (@Sgtwoodrow) November 14, 2016
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
Comments