Two men shot at motel on North Broadway

One man is fighting for his life and another escaped with lesser injuries after a double shooting at a motel on North Broadway early Saturday morning, Wichita police said.
A 45-year-old man was sitting in his truck in the parking lot of the Town Manor Motel at 1112 N. Broadway when someone drove up and fired several shots at the vehicle, at about 4:15 a.m. Saturday, Sgt. Wendell Nicholson said.
The driver of the truck was shot in the hand, while a 25-year-old man in the passenger seat was struck four times, Nicholson said. He was hit in the neck, buttock, hand and leg.
Both victims were taken to the hospital via private vehicles, Nicholson said. The younger victim was undergoing surgery late Saturday morning and is in critical condition.
“We don’t have any clue as to why they were shot,” Nicholson said.
Investigators aren’t sure how many suspects were involved in the incident, though the victims were shot with a large-caliber handgun. No suspect description is available, Nicholson said.
