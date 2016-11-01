Victims in triple homicide near Hesston identified

The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of three people found dead Sunday in what authorities are calling a triple homicide.
The sheriff’s office identified the victims as Travis Street, 33; Angela Graevs, 37, and Richard Prouty, 52.
Street and Graevs lived at the home in the 8600 block of North Spring Lake Road where the bodies were found, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday on its Facebook page. Prouty lived in Newton.
Street was a registered drug offender with drug, theft and burglary convictions in Harvey and McPherson counties, records show.
His address in the drug offender registry is 8603 N. Spring Lake Road, in northwestern Harvey County. Street went on the registry in January 2013.
Harvey County Sheriff T. Walton said Monday that investigators think the victims may have been targeted.
The owner of the property told The Eagle on Monday that he had been in the process of evicting Street and Graevs. He said he had last been to the property on Oct. 16.
All three victims were found shot outside the couple’s home in a rural area south of Moundridge and west of Hesston.
A motorist reported the killings at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday after she was waved down by another person who told her there were two bodies in front of the house, Walton said. Deputies found the third victim outside the house.
Deputies found the couple’s 18-month-old child unharmed but clearly upset in the house, Walton said.
