Police investigate shooting death in Planeview neighborhood

Wichita police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Planeview early Saturday morning.
The shooting was reported at about 2:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of South Yale, Sgt. Joe Kennedy said. That’s near Hillside and 31st Street South.
Police are giving few details about the incident, other than to say people are cooperating with investigators. Officials would not say whether the death is being classified as a homicide or suspicious death.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments