Crime & Courts

October 24, 2016 5:00 PM

Man found guilty of attempted murder in AT&T store shooting

By Oliver Morrison

omorrison@wichitaeagle.com

After 440 days, Julie Dombo finally could rest Monday, knowing that the man who shot and nearly killed her had received justice.

James Michael Phillips was found guilty of several counts Monday, including attempted first-degree murder for shooting Dombo. She was shot while Phillips was trying to rob an AT&T store in Derby in August 2015.

Phillips, 27, acted as his own attorney during the trial.

Accused shooter acts as own attorney

In a Sedgwick County courtroom on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016, not only did Julie Dombo have to face the man accused of shooting her in August of 2015, but she had to take questions from him. James Michael Phillips is acting as his own attorney during his trial on attempted murder charges. (Video by Travis Heying)

theying@wichitaeagle.com
 

The Sedgwick County jury deliberated nearly all day Monday before reaching a verdict shortly before 5 p.m.

As the day cane to an end, Dombo said she was worried that there would be no decision.

“Totally bummed,” Julie wrote at 4:36 p.m. via text message. “Still waiting for jury. Will now have to wait until tomorrow to go home.”

“We just want it to be over,” John Dombo, her husband, said while waiting on the verdict.

The end of the trial, when Phillips defended himself, was especially hard, Dombo said.

“He said if it was murder he would’ve pumped another third bullet in my head when he saw me wiggling and moaning on the floor,” Dombo wrote in a text message Saturday.

The verdict gave the family some peace, they said, as they try to focus on her recovery and the joys and victories of the life Dombo nearly lost: Surviving copious amounts of blood loss and the amputation of her hands and feet. Getting off her ventilator. Rehabilitation and learning to walk. Brushing her teeth and putting on her own makeup. Finishing a 2 mile walk-race. And, most recently, figuring out how take off the top off a pickle jar.

And there are still many obstacles ahead. She will have to get the metal plate in her arm removed and receive a bone graft. But because her case is so complicated, they don’t have a date yet for that. And once it’s done, she’ll need to go through the painful process of getting her prosthetics fitted over again.

“We still cry. And I think that’s perfectly OK,” her daughter, Aimee, wrote on Facebook. “I still dream of my mom with hands, but I’m starting to dream of her without, too. She says that in most of her dreams she still has her hands and feet, but they are mostly nightmares. I do hope that she and my dad can both learn to sleep again.”

Julie Dombo testifies about getting shot during robbery

Julie Dombo was shot while inside an AT&T retail store in Derby in August of 2015. The trauma from the shooting resulted in the amputation of her hands and feet. On Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016, she testified in the trial of James Michael Phillips, who is accused of shooting her. (Video by Travis Heying)

theying@wichitaeagle.com
 

Related content

Crime & Courts

Comments

Videos

FBI affidavit in Kansas terrorist plot: 'kill them one by one'

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos