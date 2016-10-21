Death sentence upheld for Gary Kleypas in Pitt State student’s 1996 rape and murder

Darrell Stallings (Wyandotte County, 2002). Killed five people, including a pregnant woman, in a June 2002 shooting spree that started as retaliation for crimes committed against Stallings’ mother. Parole eligible: 2025
Courtesy of the Kansas Department of Corrections
David A. Noyce (Sedgwick County, 1998). Murdered his wife and 2-year-old son by setting fire to the family’s Wichita home. Parole eligible: 2078
Debora Green (Johnson County, 1995). The former Prairie Village doctor set fire to her home, killing her 13-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter. Her 10-year-old daughter survived. Parole eligible: 2035
Douglas S. Belt (Sedgwick County, 2002). Sexually assaulted and decapitated Lucille Gallegos in a vacant west Wichita apartment, where she worked as a housekeeper. Sentence: Death
Dustin J. Leftwich (Shawnee County, 2012). Snatched, beat with a tire iron and tried to rape 18-year-old jogger Brenna Morgart before throwing her down a 25-foot embankment into a creek. Sentence: Life without parole
Edwin R. Hall (Johnson County, 2007). Abducted 18-year-old Kelsey Smith from a Target parking lot in Overland Park then sexually assaulted and strangled her with a belt. Her body was found four days later. Sentence: Life without parole
Elgin R. Robinson Jr. (Sedgwick County, 2006). Convicted in the strangulation death of 14-year-old Chelsea Brooks, who disappeared after going to a skating rink with friends. Robinson, the father of her unborn child, was accused of arranging the murder to avoid being charged with raping her. Sentence: Life without parole
Errik Harris (Wyandotte County, 2002). Accomplice in June 2002 shooting spree that killed five people, including a pregnant woman. Parole eligible: 2027
Frank Deiterman (Cherokee County, 1998). Convicted of capital murder and other crimes for shooting Patrick Livingston twice in the head outside of his home. Livingston’s wife, Pamela Livingston, offered three men $25,000 to kill her husband. Parole eligible: 2038
Gary W. Kleypas (Crawford County, 1996). Raped and killed 20-year-old Pittsburg State University student Carrie Williams. Sentence: Death
Gregory A. Moore (Sedgwick County, 2005). Shot and killed Harvey County sheriff's Deputy Kurt Ford after a standoff at Moore's south Newton home. Sentence: Life without parole
James Kraig Kahler (Osage County, 2009). Fatally shot his estranged wife, her grandmother and their two teenaged daughters after his wife alleged took a female lover and filed for divorce. Sentence: Death
James N. Martin (Pottawatomie County, 1997). Bound, killed and dismembered 66-year-old Rose Gallagher after forcing his way into her home. Parole eligible: 2037
Jeffery Hebert (Clay County, 1999). The jail escapee shot and killed Clay County sheriff’s deputy James Kenney during a police search of his home. Also convicted of aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer, killing a police dog and criminal use of a firearm. Parole eligible: 2049
John E. Robinson Sr. (Johnson County, 2003). Convicted of the murders of Izabel Lewicka and Suzette Trouten whose bodies were found in barrels on his property in rural Linn County. Also sentenced to life in prison for the killing of Lisa Stasi, who disappeared in 1985, and ordered to serve prison sentences of life without parole for each of five killings in Missouri. Sentence: Death
Jonathan D. Carr (Sedgwick County, 2000). Sexually assaulted, robbed and shot five people execution-style in a frozen soccer field in Wichita; four died. Sentence: Death
Justin Eugene Thurber (Cowley County, 2007). Abducted, sexually assaulted and strangled 19-year-old college student Jodi Sanderholm. Her body was found several days after her disappearance in a wildlife area near Arkansas City. Sentence: Death
Kisha D. Schaberg (Sedgwick County, 2013). Plotted and carried out killing of her biological sons’ adoptive parents, Roger and Melissa Bluml, over hatred and for will money. Sentence: Life without parole
Luis Antonio Aguirre (Riley County, 2009). Murdered his ex-girlfriend 18-year-old Tanya Maldonado, and the couple's 13-month-old son. A hunter found the bodies a month after the killings in a shallow grave near Ogden. Sentence: Life without parole
Marcos H. Lomas (Grant County, 2008). Killed his neighbors Marcos and Hilda Garcia in their trailer home in Ulysses. Lomas turned himself in after the case had gone cold, and in his confession said he returned to the home after the killings in an unsuccessful attempt to find and kill the Garcias' 4-year-old son. Sentence: Life without parole
Marquis J. Marshall (Sedgwick County, 2012). Shot and killed Dollar General store employee Zachary Hunt and customer Henry Harvey at the store near 13th and Oliver. Harvey was there buying candy for his grandchildren. Sentence: Life without parole
Marvin Jay Gifford (Reno County, 2008). Raped and killed 85-year-old Pearl Arthaud in her independent-living apartment at the Sunshine Meadows Retirement Community in Buhler. Sentence: Life without parole
Michael A. Bethel (Crawford County, 2000). Shot and killed his father, his father's girlfriend and a nurse who cared for his grandmother at the family's Girard home. Parole eligible: 2100
Nathaniel Hill (Montgomery County, 2003). Shot and killed April Milholland and her boyfriend, Sam Yanofsky, over a drug money debt. Police found Milholland's body wrapped in trash bag in the backseat of a car and Yanofsky's body covered with a bedspread in the trunk. Parole eligible: 2053
Pamela J. Livingston (Cherokee County, 1998). Convicted of capital murder in the shooting death of her husband, Patrick Livingston, whom she offered three men $25,000 to kill. Parole eligible: 2023
Phillip D. Cheatham Jr. (Shawnee County, 2003). Opened fire on a Topeka duplex, killing Annette Roberson and Gloria Jones. A third woman, Annetta Thomas, played dead and survived 19 gunshot wounds. Originally given the death penalty. Parole eligible: 2028
Reginald D. Carr Jr. (Sedgwick County, 2000). Sexually assaulted, robbed and shot five people execution-style in a frozen soccer field in Wichita; four died. Sentence: Death
Richard T. Powell (Wyandotte County, 1998). Shot and killed brothers Mark and Melvin Mims during a robbery. Parole eligible: 2023
Robert L. Verge (Dickinson County, 1997). Convicted of killing Kyle Moore, 31, and his 33-year-old wife, Chrystine, at their home near Solomon. Verge and Virgil Bradford broke into the couple’s home and beat, stabbed and shot them then stole their pickup. Parole eligible: 2037
Roger Dale Ratliff (Miami County, 2006). Raped and strangled a 21-year-old neighbor, Alieghya Clark, after inviting her to take a ride. He left her remains in a wooded area near Paola. Sentence: Life without parole
Sakone Donesay (Sedgwick County, 1996). Shot and killed Sedgwick County sheriff's Deputy Kevin Easter. Parole eligible: 2036
Sidney Gleason (Barton County, 2004). Shot and killed Miki Martinez and her boyfriend, Darren Wornkey. Prosecutors said Gleason and his cousin, Damian Thompson, worried that Martinez would tell police about the stabbing and robbery of a 76-year-old man. Sentence: Death
Stanley Elms (Sedgwick County, 1998). Raped and murdered his neighbor, Regina Gray. He was originally given the death penalty but was resentenced to life in prison in November 2004 after reaching a plea-agreement in which he agreed to drop his appeal if prosecutors took the death penalty off the table. Parole eligible: 2040
Theodore G. Burnett (Sedgwick County, 2006). Strangled 14-year-old Chelsea Brooks, who disappeared from a skating rink and whose body was found in a Butler County field a week later. He was hired by the father of her unborn child to murder her. Sentence: Life without parole
Uriah Neal Beckman (Bourbon County, 2003). Raped and murdered 72-year-old woman Kathryn Goddard. Parole eligible: 2053
Virgil S. Bradford (Dickinson County, 1997). Convicted of killing Kyle Moore, 31, and his 33-year-old wife, Chrystine, at their home near Solomon. Bradford and Robert Verge broke into the couple’s home and beat, stabbed and shot them then stole their pickup. Parole eligible: 2037
Adam J. Longoria (Barton County, 2010). Sexually assaulted and killed 14-year-old Alicia DeBolt, who was last seen alive leaving her home in Great Bend for a party in 2010. Her burned remains were found three days later outside Great Bend at an asphalt plant where Longoria worked. Sentence: Life without parole
Alan E. White (Saline County, 1996). Bludgeoned to death 80-year-old Dolores McKim; her daughter, 56-year-old Carol Abercrombie; and McKim's 5-year-old great-grandson, Christopher Abercrombie. Parole eligible: 2118
Andrew Anthony Guerrero (Wyandotte County, 2008). Shot and killed his pregnant ex-wife, Nicolette Lyons-Reed, and her 8-month-old daughter. Sentence: Life without parole
Anthony Bluml (Sedgwick County, 2013). Plotted and carried out killing of his adoptive parents, Roger and Melissa Bluml, with his biological mother. A witness at trial said the couple was murdered over hatred and for will money. Sentence: Life without parole
Benjamin Appleby (Johnson County, 2002). Swimming pool maintenance man who tried to rape then beat and strangled 19-year-old Kansas State University freshman Ali Kemp at the Leawood pool in suburban Kansas City where she had a summer job. Parole eligible: 2054
Billy Frank Davis Jr. (Shawnee County, 2012). Kidnapped, raped and killed 8-year-old Ahliyah Nachelle Irvin before stuffing her body in a clothes dryer of a nearby apartment. Sentence: Life without parole
Carl Dean Rails (Johnson County, 1998). Raped and killed a woman in a motel room in Johnson County. Parole eligible: 2038
Christopher M. Lowrance (Montgomery County, 2007). Strangled Rachel Dennis, whose body was found in the Verdigris River with a cellphone charger cord wrapped around her neck. He was accused of taking Dennis to a bridge 10 miles north of the Coffeyville, where he tried to rape her before throwing her body into the river. Sentence: Life without parole
Christopher M. Trotter (Wyandotte County, 2001). Convicted of murdering Traylennea Huff and James Darnell Wallace, who were shot during an aggravated robbery that Trotter and others had planned. Parole eligible: 2051
Damien C. Lewis (Douglas County, 2002). Convicted in the shooting deaths of Pete Wallace and Wyona Chandlee, both 71. The two were killed after discovering a burglar in their home. Parole eligible: 2103
Scott Cheever (Greenwood County, 2005). Shot and killed Greenwood County Sheriff Matt Samuels at a home near Virgil where authorities also found a suspected methamphetamine lab. Sentence: Death
The Kansas Supreme Court on Friday upheld the capital murder conviction and death sentence of Gary Kleypas — the first defendant to be tried under the state’s 1994 death penalty law.
