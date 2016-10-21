Crime & Courts

October 21, 2016 10:41 AM

Death sentence upheld for Gary Kleypas in Pitt State student’s 1996 rape and murder

By Amy Renee Leiker

The Kansas Supreme Court on Friday upheld the death sentence of Gary Kleypas, who raped and murdered a Pittsburg State University student at her home in 1996.

Kleypas, Kansas’ first death row inmate, had to be tried twice for the rape, torture and murder of 20-year-old Carrie Williams in March 1996. His first capital murder conviction and death sentence was overturned by the Supreme Court in 2001.

Jurors handed down a second death sentence in 2008 after he was retried.

In a 166-page decision released Friday, the court said it found several errors – one of which required reversal of an attempted rape conviction – but that none warranted vacating Kleypas’ capital murder conviction or death sentence.

Friday’s ruling was written by Justice Marla Luckert. She is one of five Supreme Court justices seeking retention on Nov. 8.

Justice Lee Johnson dissented, saying the death penalty violated Kansas Constitution’s prohibition against cruel and unusual punishment.

Death penalty: ‘This is how it’s supposed to work’ | How the appeals process works

The decision marks the third death sentence upheld by the court over the past year. It also has affirmed death sentences for Johnson County serial killer John Robinson Jr. – known for storing his victims’ bodies in barrels – and for Scott Cheever, who fatally shot Greenwood County Sheriff Matt Samuels during a drug raid in 2005.

Also on Friday, the Supreme Court upheld capital murder and aggravated arson convictions – but vacated an attempted rape conviction – of Douglas Belt, who sexually assault and decapitated Wichita housekeeper Lucille Gallegos in 2002.

Because Belt died in prison in April before his appeal could be heard, the court looked only at issues that could lead to his exoneration. The court held that the attempted rape conviction and the sentence attached to it must be thrown out because it was multiplicitous with his capital murder conviction.

The Kansas state Legislature reinstated capital punishment, by lethal injection, in 1994.

No one has been executed in Kansas since 1965. Ten men currently are on death row.

WHO IS ON KANSAS’ DEATH ROW?

These 10 men are facing death sentences in Kansas (with county and year of sentencing in parentheses). They are listed chronologically in order of when their crimes were committed. An eleventh died in prison earlier this year while waiting for his appeal to be heard by the Kansas Supreme Court.

▪ Gary Kleypas (Crawford County, 2008): For the March 30, 1996, rape and murder of 20-year-old Carrie Williams, a Pittsburg State University student. The Kansas Supreme Court overturned his sentence in 2001, but another jury condemned him to death again in 2008. His second death sentence was upheld Friday.

▪ John E. Robinson Sr. (Johnson County, 2002): For the murders of Izabel Lewicka and Suzette Trouten, whose bodies were found in barrels on his property in rural Linn County. He was also sentenced to life in prison for killing Lisa Stasi, who disappeared in 1985 and was never found. The Kansas Supreme Court upheld his death sentence in November 2015.

▪ Jonathan and Reginald Carr (Sedgwick County, 2002): For four shooting deaths in Wichita during a crime spree in December 2000. Found guilty of invading a home, sexually abusing the five residents, forcing them to withdraw money from ATMs, then shooting them in a soccer field. Killed were Jason Befort, Brad Heyka, Heather Muller and Aaron Sander. The Kansas Supreme Court threw out their death sentences but the U.S. Supreme Court overturned that decision and sent the cases back for further review in 2015.

▪ Douglas Belt (Sedgwick County, 2004): For the June 25, 2002, sexual assault and decapitation of Lucille Gallegos in a vacant west Wichita apartment, where she was a housekeeper. Belt died in prison in April 2016, before his appeal could be heard. The Kansas Supreme Court agreed to take up issues that could lead to Belt’s exoneration and upheld his capital murder conviction Friday.

▪ Sidney Gleason (Barton County, 2006): For the shooting deaths of Miki Martinez and her boyfriend, Darren Wornkey, on Feb. 24, 2004. Prosecutors said Gleason and his cousin Damian Thompson worried that Martinez would tell police about their involvement in the stabbing and robbery of a 76-year-old man. The Kansas Supreme Court threw out his death sentence but the U.S. Supreme Court overturned that decision and sent the case back for further review in 2015.

▪ Scott Cheever (Greenwood County, 2007): For the January 2005 shooting of Sheriff Matt Samuels at a home near Virgil, where authorities also found a suspected methamphetamine lab. The Kansas Supreme Court overturned Cheever’s conviction in 2012, saying his right against self-incrimination was violated by prosecutors who used a court-ordered mental evaluation from a different trial against him. A year later, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the decision, noting that Cheever’s own expert raised the issue of whether methamphetamine use had damaged his brain. The Kansas Supreme Court upheld Cheever’s death sentence in July 2016.

▪ Justin Thurber (Cowley County, 2009): For the January 2007 abduction, sexual assault and killing of 19-year-old college student Jodi Sanderholm. Her body was found in a wooded area near where her car had been sunk in a lake. His appeal hasn’t been heard yet by the Kansas Supreme Court.

▪ James Kraig Kahler (Osage County, 2011): For the November 2009 murders of his estranged wife, Karen Kahler; her grandmother, 89-year-old Dorothy Wight; and the Kahlers’ daughters, Emily, 18, and Lauren, 16. Kahler was reportedly upset that his wife had allegedly taken a female lover and filed for divorce. His appeal hasn’t been heard yet by the Kansas Supreme Court.

▪ Frazier Glenn Miller Jr. (Johnson County, 2015): For the April 2014 shooting deaths of three people outside Kansas City-area Jewish sites. His appeal hasn’t been heard yet by the Kansas Supreme Court.

▪ Kyle Trevor Flack (Franklin County, 2016): For the shooting deaths of three adults and an 18-month-old child. His appeal hasn’t been heard yet by the Kansas Supreme Court.

