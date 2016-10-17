Kansas men accused in terrorist plot to appear in court today

Three southwest Kansas men accused of devising a terrorist plot to kill and injure Somali Muslim immigrants living in Garden City will be arraigned in federal court Monday morning.
Curtis Allen, Gavin Wright and Patrick Stein are due in a downtown Wichita courtroom at 10 a.m. in connection with domestic terrorism charges. During their appearances, a federal judge will review the complaints lodged against them and likely enter a not-guilty plea for each.
The judge may also decide whether to continue detaining the men or release them pending their next court dates.
Currently they sit in the Sedgwick County Jail. None had a bond amount listed early Monday morning.
Updates from court will be posted on Kansas.com later in the day.
Officials said Friday that Allen, Stein and Wright hoped to create a “bloodbath” by detonating vehicles laden with bombs around the parking lot of Garden City’s Garden Spot apartments, the day after the Nov. 8 election. They spent months considering sites for the attack before finally settling on the complex, conducted surveillance and gathered bomb-making materials, officials have said.
Authorities, however, thwarted the terror plan last week with the help of a confidential informant and Allen’s girlfriend, according to information released Friday after the trio’s capture. Their arrests were the culmination of an eight-month FBI investigation.
The men, who are in their late 40s, were a part of what the FBI is calling an isolated militia group known as The Crusaders. FBI Special Agent in Charge Eric Jackson has said they had the means and drive to execute the plot and were committed to doing so.
Had that happened, the death toll easily could have been in the dozens.
Officials said Friday about 120 people live and several worship in the apartment complex, which has at least one room that functions as a mosque. Many are Somalians who work at meat-packing company Tyson Foods.
About 50 are children, residents told The Eagle over the weekend.
The foiled plan prompted Muslim advocacy organizations to call for increased protections for mosques and diligence on the part of law enforcement.
It’s also fueled a flurry of anger on social media and speculation about the alleged bombers’ religious affiliations and political leanings.
If convicted as charged, Allen, Stein and Wright may face life prison sentences.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
