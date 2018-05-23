Fire shuts down K-State's Hale Library until further notice

Hale Library at Kansas State University will be closed after a fire broke out on Tuesday afternoon.
The blaze was reported at 4:10 p.m. after smoke began to fill the library. At 5:30 p.m., seven trucks from the Manhattan Fire Department had responded and smoke was still billowing from the building, according to the university. It was declared contained more than two hours after the smoke was reported.
The fire was in the northwest part of the original Farrell Library portion of Hale Library.
No injuries were reported. Crews from the Riley County Emergency Medical Services, Fort Riley and Blue Township also responded.
The university's data center is temporarily down and staff was asked on Twitter not to go to the library on Wednesday.
The extent of the damage is unknown.
The library was built in the 1920s and opened in 1927. It was remodeled in the 1990s. Hale Library has more than 400,000 square feet of space and has more than two million books in its collection.
