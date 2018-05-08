Woman killed in fiery wreck on MacArthur south of Goddard identified

Updated May 10, 4:20 p.m.: The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office corrected the woman's name to Mary Jo Heim.
Updated May 9, 12:30 p.m.: The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office has identified the woman who was killed in a crash Tuesday morning as Mary Jo Nichols, 20, of Wichita.
Original story:
A 20-year-old Wichita woman died early Tuesday after her car and a semi-truck collided on MacArthur Road near 199th West, the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said.
Residents in the area called 911 at around 4 a.m. after hearing a loud explosion. When deputies arrived, they found the crash and the semi on fire. By 6:30 a.m., crews were still trying to extinguish the fire, which was in the back of the trailer full of dry groceries, the sheriff's office said.
Deputies have identified the woman but aren't releasing her name until Wednesday, Lt. Tim Myers said.
The driver of the semi was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor burns.
MacArthur between 183rd and 199th is still closed as of 11:30 a.m.
