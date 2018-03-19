Driving on Kellogg in west Wichita? Expect delays for two weeks

If you're driving on Kellogg in west Wichita this week, you may want to leave early.
Road crews started removing traffic signals on Kellogg at 111th Street West on Monday in a city of Wichita project that is expected to finish in June, the Kansas Department of Transportation said in a release. Westbound Kellogg traffic will be reduced to one lane for two weeks starting Monday to reconstruct the highway shoulder.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., eastbound and westbound Kellogg between Dugan and I-235 will be reduced to one lane of traffic, the release said.
