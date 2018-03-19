Parts of Kellogg will be reduced to one lane of traffic this week.
Driving on Kellogg in west Wichita? Expect delays for two weeks

By Jason Tidd

jtidd@wichitaeagle.com

March 19, 2018 04:24 PM

If you're driving on Kellogg in west Wichita this week, you may want to leave early.

Road crews started removing traffic signals on Kellogg at 111th Street West on Monday in a city of Wichita project that is expected to finish in June, the Kansas Department of Transportation said in a release. Westbound Kellogg traffic will be reduced to one lane for two weeks starting Monday to reconstruct the highway shoulder.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., eastbound and westbound Kellogg between Dugan and I-235 will be reduced to one lane of traffic, the release said.

