More than 100 fires burn 16,800 acres this week

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management has tracked more than 100 wildfires in the state from Wednesday to Friday — mostly in the south central region.
Those fires have burned an estimated 16,800 acres. As of Friday night, there was one active fire and five that were under control, a news release from KDEM said.
No deaths have been reported due to fires, but one person was treated for smoke inhalation and two firefighters have been treated for minor burns.
The State Emergency Operations Center in Topeka will remain staffed through the weekend. There is moderate to extreme fire danger across the state.
An elevated fire weather condition remains in effect for far southwest Kansas as humidity falls to 20 to 25 percent Saturday afternoon with winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Wichita.
There's a significant risk for fire weather on Sunday and an elevated risk through Tuesday.
Kansas Army National Guard Black Hawks with Bambi buckets will remain on standby through the weekend to assist local jurisdictions with aerial fire suppression. Each bucket can disperse 660 gallons of water over the fire.
Additional aerial support will be provided by Nebraska National Guard through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact. Two Black Hawk helicopters from Nebraska will arrive Saturday morning, the release said.
Local disaster declarations have been made by Barber, Butler, Kiowa, Labette, McPherson, Montgomery, Reno, and Rice counties.
Grass fires and heavy smoke led to the closure of the Kansas Turnpike in the Flint Hills on Friday afternoon. Flames had jumped over the turnpike in two locations near El Dorado, authorities said.
Because of the dry weather conditions and high wind conditions across the state, Kansans are reminded to use extreme caution to avoid making sparks that could set off a fire. Make sure all smoking materials are completely extinguished. Do not drive on or stop your car on dry or tall grass because your exhaust can spark a fire.
