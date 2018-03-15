A United Airlines mix-up sent this dog to Japan. He just made it home to Wichita

SHARE COPY LINK A German Shepherd was reunited with its family in Wichita after being mistakenly shipped to Japan on a United flight. The family was flying to Kansas City as they prepared to move to Wichita when they discovered their dog had not arrived. Fernando Salazar

A German Shepherd was reunited with its family in Wichita after being mistakenly shipped to Japan on a United flight. The family was flying to Kansas City as they prepared to move to Wichita when they discovered their dog had not arrived. Fernando Salazar