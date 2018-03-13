WSU staff member dies after being hit by car

Kathy Hull, a visual resources coordinator in Wichita State University's art school, has died after being hit by a car on March 6, according to the university's newspaper, The Sunflower.
Hull's death was announced during a Faculty Senate meeting Monday afternoon.
Graphic design professor Kirsten Johnson said Hull had inoperable bleeding of the brain, the newspaper reported. She was hit by a car while crossing between Wilner Auditorium and McKnight Art Center. The newspaper reported Hull had been in the crosswalk at the time of the collision.
Johnson called for the installation of speed bumps on campus.
Hull worked at the university for 27 years. Her son told The Sunflower that Hull had a leadership role in creating an art exhibit in 2002 called Sacred Spaces. It featured paper cranes, mosaics and painted doorways to represent the five major world religions. He said this was one the highlights of her career.
Joe Kleinsasser, spokesperson for the university, said Tuesday morning that the accident is still under investigation. Once complete, that information will be shared with the district attorney's office.
The driver of the car was a student, he said.
