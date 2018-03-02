State mishandled report of abuse before Evan Brewer was killed, records show

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:31 Wichita will have extra officers patrolling for DUIs Saturday Pause 1:23 Recognize this car? If so, you could get paid by Crime Stoppers 1:50 Police ask for tips after suspected carjacker takes off with sleeping child in the back seat 0:46 Wichita police discuss missing girl in stolen SUV 3:29 Wichita pair charged federally for Valentine's Day armed robberies 1:14 Police say officers are on standby on day 12 of the search for Lucas Hernandez 0:53 Can't get a Shamrock Shake? Here's how to make your own green mint milkshake 1:34 E-cigarette battery explodes in Derby man's pocket 0:49 Stepmom of Lucas Hernandez makes court appearance 1:11 Friends continue search for missing Lucas Hernandez Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Carlo Brewer is confronted by Stephen Bodine outside of a home on South Vine in August. Brewer was seeking answers on the whereabouts of his son, 3-year-old Evan Brewer. (Video used with permission) theying@wichitaeagle.com

Carlo Brewer is confronted by Stephen Bodine outside of a home on South Vine in August. Brewer was seeking answers on the whereabouts of his son, 3-year-old Evan Brewer. (Video used with permission) theying@wichitaeagle.com