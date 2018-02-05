More Videos

Local

Wichita woman dies after Riverside house fire

By Jason Tidd

jtidd@wichitaeagle.com

February 05, 2018 11:56 AM

A woman who was in critical condition after a Riverside house fire has died, Wichita fire officials said.

Mary Marcella Little, 47, died Friday afternoon from injuries sustained in a fire earlier that morning, Lt. Jose Ocadiz said.

Fire crews responded to a call at 2:45 a.m. in the 800 block of North Nims, where a large house had been converted into four apartments, Wichita Fire Marshal Stuart Bevis said.

Firefighters forced entry into the house and found Little just inside the door of an apartment, Bevis said. She was taken to Via Christi Hospital St. Francis in critical condition.

Little’s death is the second of 2018 for the Wichita Fire Department, Ocadiz said. There were six fire deaths in 2017.

The fire remains under investigation. It caused an estimated $60,000 in damage, including $50,000 to the building and $10,000 to its contents.

Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd

