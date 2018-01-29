Video of officer shooting toward girl ‘much worse ... than I imagined,’ attorney says

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:44 Defense attorney describes scene as child was struck by officers bullet Pause 0:48 Kansas celebrates its 157th birthday 1:03 Chief Snow discusses fatal Wichita fire 1:25 Can you answer these test questions from old Kansas schoolbooks? 1:58 What Dale Dennis means to Wichita area 0:55 Firefighters respond to apartment fire 2:20 Pratt man talks about the four grandchildren he lost in a house fire 0:50 See Riverfest posters from throughout the years 0:38 Watch sloths enjoy snack time at the Tanganyika Wildlife Park 2:03 SWAT teams respond to standoff Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Wichita defense attorney Charley O'Hara recounts Monday what he saw on a police officer's body cam video of an incident last month. O'Hara viewed the video of a police officer shooting at a dog Dec. 30, 2017, with a room full of children. O'Hara described how the officer took aim at the dog within just feet of a 9-year-old girl that was struck in the head by bullet fragments. Though the video has not been released to the public, O'Hara viewed the video with family members. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle) brader@wichitaeagle.com

Wichita defense attorney Charley O'Hara recounts Monday what he saw on a police officer's body cam video of an incident last month. O'Hara viewed the video of a police officer shooting at a dog Dec. 30, 2017, with a room full of children. O'Hara described how the officer took aim at the dog within just feet of a 9-year-old girl that was struck in the head by bullet fragments. Though the video has not been released to the public, O'Hara viewed the video with family members. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle) brader@wichitaeagle.com