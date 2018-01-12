Officer shot at dog in room full of children, wounding 9-year-old and alarming mom

More Videos 1:57 Mother recounts chaos after officer fired gun in front of her four children Pause 1:15 Woman reads text message from police chief after shooting in her home 1:46 'Swatting' suspect Tyler Barriss won't fight extradition to Kansas 0:31 How to prevent a home fire in the winter 0:34 Who's running for Kansas governor? 0:43 Butler County's last small grocery store faces uncertain future 0:31 'Doc' flies over downtown Wichita 1:00 Emergency crews try to extract a man buried under 16 tons of material 2:12 Timelapse of B-29 bomber 'Doc' arriving at Oshkosh 2:22 Keeping 'Doc' airborne doesn't come cheap Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Mother recounts chaos after officer fired gun in front of her four children Danielle Maples talks about the scene at her home after a police officer, who was called to the home by Maples due to concerns with her husband, fired two shots at the family dog in a small room where all four of Maples' young children were sitting. One of her kids was hit in the forehead by a piece of bullet fragment. Danielle Maples talks about the scene at her home after a police officer, who was called to the home by Maples due to concerns with her husband, fired two shots at the family dog in a small room where all four of Maples' young children were sitting. One of her kids was hit in the forehead by a piece of bullet fragment. theying@wichitaeagle.com

