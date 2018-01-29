Here’s our list of famous Kansans. Who would be on yours?

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:48 Kansas celebrates its 157th birthday Pause 2:20 Pratt man talks about the four grandchildren he lost in a house fire 1:15 Woman reads text message from police chief after shooting in her home 1:03 Chief Snow discusses fatal Wichita fire 1:57 Mother recounts chaos after officer fired gun in front of her four children 1:10 Baseline View: Reaves’ threes and Shaq’s dunks tell the story of WSU win over Tulsa 2:32 Find out where Austin Reaves' three-pointers total lands in the WSU record books 1:45 Kamerion Wimbley: 'A lot of special memories' at Wichita home 3:50 Photographer brings tasteful eye to food pictures 7:41 Gregg Marshall shares one thing he's not worried about with his team going forward Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Kansas has been a state for 157 years. Here are some facts you may not know about the Sunflower state. (Music by Getty Music) Candi Bolden cbolden@wichitaeagle.com

Kansas has been a state for 157 years. Here are some facts you may not know about the Sunflower state. (Music by Getty Music) Candi Bolden cbolden@wichitaeagle.com