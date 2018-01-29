Here’s our list of famous Kansans. Who would be on yours?

Many Kansans have helped make the state famous. Here are just a few.
▪ Gordon Parks, Fort Scott, internationally known photographer, author, poet, composer and filmmaker.
▪ John Brown, Osawatomie, anti-slavery supporter.
▪ “Kansas,” rock group from the 1970s, hit that skyrocketed them to fame was “Dust in the Wind.” The group was formed in Topeka.
▪ Dwight D. Eisenhower, Abilene, 34th president of the United States as well as commander of the Allied forces during World War II.
▪ Charlie “Bird” Parker, Kansas City, jazz saxophonist and composer. His first musical recordings were in Wichita. His musical innovations helped develop the musical style, “bebop.”
▪ Aviation greats: Amelia Earhart, first woman to fly solo across Atlantic; Walter Beech and Olive Ann Mellor, aircraft manufacturers and philanthropists. Walter from Arkansas City and Wichita; Olive Ann was from Waverly, Paola and Wichita. In 1931, Walter and Oliva Ann founded Beech Aircraft Co.; Clyde Cessna, airplane manufacturer, Rago and Wichita, founder of Cessna Aircraft Co. There are countless others.
▪ Walter P. Chrysler, Wamego and Ellis, automobile manufacturer and founder of the Chrysler Corp.
▪ Laura Ingalls Wilder, Montgomery County, author. She is best remembered as the author of the “Little House” books. The second book in the series, “Little House on the Prairie,” tells of her family’s stay in Kansas.
