Kansas celebrates its 157th birthday

Kansas celebrates its 157th birthday

Pratt man talks about the four grandchildren he lost in a house fire 2:20

Pratt man talks about the four grandchildren he lost in a house fire

Woman reads text message from police chief after shooting in her home 1:15

Woman reads text message from police chief after shooting in her home

Chief Snow discusses fatal Wichita fire 1:03

Chief Snow discusses fatal Wichita fire

Mother recounts chaos after officer fired gun in front of her four children 1:57

Mother recounts chaos after officer fired gun in front of her four children

Baseline View: Reaves’ threes and Shaq’s dunks tell the story of WSU win over Tulsa 1:10

Baseline View: Reaves’ threes and Shaq’s dunks tell the story of WSU win over Tulsa

Find out where Austin Reaves' three-pointers total lands in the WSU record books 2:32

Find out where Austin Reaves' three-pointers total lands in the WSU record books

Kamerion Wimbley: 'A lot of special memories' at Wichita home 1:45

Kamerion Wimbley: 'A lot of special memories' at Wichita home

Photographer brings tasteful eye to food pictures 3:50

Photographer brings tasteful eye to food pictures

Gregg Marshall shares one thing he's not worried about with his team going forward 7:41

Gregg Marshall shares one thing he's not worried about with his team going forward

Kansas has been a state for 157 years. Here are some facts you may not know about the Sunflower state.
Kansas has been a state for 157 years. Here are some facts you may not know about the Sunflower state.

Here’s our list of famous Kansans. Who would be on yours?

By Beccy Tanner

btanner@wichitaeagle.com

January 29, 2018 09:49 AM

Many Kansans have helped make the state famous. Here are just a few.

▪ Gordon Parks, Fort Scott, internationally known photographer, author, poet, composer and filmmaker.

▪ John Brown, Osawatomie, anti-slavery supporter.

▪ “Kansas,” rock group from the 1970s, hit that skyrocketed them to fame was “Dust in the Wind.” The group was formed in Topeka.

▪ Dwight D. Eisenhower, Abilene, 34th president of the United States as well as commander of the Allied forces during World War II.

▪ Charlie “Bird” Parker, Kansas City, jazz saxophonist and composer. His first musical recordings were in Wichita. His musical innovations helped develop the musical style, “bebop.”

▪ Aviation greats: Amelia Earhart, first woman to fly solo across Atlantic; Walter Beech and Olive Ann Mellor, aircraft manufacturers and philanthropists. Walter from Arkansas City and Wichita; Olive Ann was from Waverly, Paola and Wichita. In 1931, Walter and Oliva Ann founded Beech Aircraft Co.; Clyde Cessna, airplane manufacturer, Rago and Wichita, founder of Cessna Aircraft Co. There are countless others.

▪ Walter P. Chrysler, Wamego and Ellis, automobile manufacturer and founder of the Chrysler Corp.

▪ Laura Ingalls Wilder, Montgomery County, author. She is best remembered as the author of the “Little House” books. The second book in the series, “Little House on the Prairie,” tells of her family’s stay in Kansas.

Beccy Tanner: 316-268-6336, @beccytanner

