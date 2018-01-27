Local

UPDATE: 911 is fully operational again in Sedgwick County

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

January 27, 2018 07:36 PM

911 service has been fully restored in Sedgwick County, after a damaged fiber line caused technical issues for several Kansas counties Saturday night.

“This is a multiple county issue due to a cut AT&T fiber line,” a post on the Facebook page for the Ellsworth Police Department said Saturday night.

The damage meant people calling 911 may not have gotten an answer. The technical issues lingered for at least two hours before Sedgwick County announced 911 had been restored shortly after 8:30 p.m.

Residents of Reno County who can’t get through to 911 are being asked to call 620-694-2800.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437

