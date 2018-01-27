Wichita man dies in fire Saturday morning

2:20 Pratt man talks about the four grandchildren he lost in a house fire Pause

1:57 Mother recounts chaos after officer fired gun in front of her four children

1:15 Woman reads text message from police chief after shooting in her home

1:57 Visiting sports writer now a Wichita dining believer

1:45 Kamerion Wimbley: 'A lot of special memories' at Wichita home

2:49 SWAT teams respond to shooting

1:58 What Dale Dennis means to Wichita area

2:45 Incoming Gov. Jeff Colyer reacts to Brownback's U.S. Senate confirmation

0:50 Wichita may lose half of their transportation aid because the funding was unauthorized