Wichita man dies in fire Saturday morning

A Wichita man died after a fire was reported at his house at 3515 South St. Clair just after 11 a.m. Saturday, according to the Wichita Fire Department.
Chief Tammy Snow said crews saw light smoke coming from the eaves of the home. They forced their way into the house and found a very strong odor of smoke and a fire in the front room of the house, she said.
A man was found in the hallway, she said.
“We brought the victim outside and began to provide medical care by giving him CPR,” she said. “Did that for approximately 30 minutes to no avail.”
The age of the man wasn’t immediately known Saturday. Snow said he’s older than 60.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
