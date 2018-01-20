Vehicle crashes into Mexican butcher shop, driver not breathing

One person has been critically injured after a vehicle crashed into the awing of a grocery store in west Wichita Saturday night, authorities said.
The crash was reported shortly after 6 p.m. in the 3000 block of West 13th, Wichita Police Sgt. Bill Stevens said. A vehicle traveling west on 13th drifted off the street and struck a pole holding up the awning in front of Tianguis Carniceria, a Mexican butcher shop.
When first responders arrived at the scene, they found that the driver was not breathing. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
A medical condition is believed to have caused the crash, Stevens said. No one else was injured in the incident.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
