More Videos

Driver crashes into butcher shop 0:48

Driver crashes into butcher shop

Pause
Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay addresses issues in the police department 6:20

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay addresses issues in the police department

What's the difference between a tornado siren and an air attack siren? 0:36

What's the difference between a tornado siren and an air attack siren?

A beginner's guide to Aldi 1:51

A beginner's guide to Aldi

Mcpherson wins home tournament over Carroll 1:35

Mcpherson wins home tournament over Carroll

Bob Dole receives Congressional Gold Medal 2:23

Bob Dole receives Congressional Gold Medal

Eldridge: Shocker in unfamiliar territory after 2nd straight loss 1:49

Eldridge: Shocker in unfamiliar territory after 2nd straight loss

Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse 3:07

Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse

“We believed we were gonna win this game,” Sampson says after Houston throttles Wichita State 2:34

“We believed we were gonna win this game,” Sampson says after Houston throttles Wichita State

K-State guard Cartier Diarra was motivated to play Trae Young, Oklahoma 1:00

K-State guard Cartier Diarra was motivated to play Trae Young, Oklahoma

  • Driver crashes into butcher shop

    A man suffered a medical condition and crashed into a butcher shop on West 13th Saturday night, police say. Video by Stan Finger

A man suffered a medical condition and crashed into a butcher shop on West 13th Saturday night, police say. Video by Stan Finger sfinger@wichitaeagle.com
A man suffered a medical condition and crashed into a butcher shop on West 13th Saturday night, police say. Video by Stan Finger sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

Local

Vehicle crashes into Mexican butcher shop, driver not breathing

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

January 20, 2018 06:40 PM

One person has been critically injured after a vehicle crashed into the awing of a grocery store in west Wichita Saturday night, authorities said.

The crash was reported shortly after 6 p.m. in the 3000 block of West 13th, Wichita Police Sgt. Bill Stevens said. A vehicle traveling west on 13th drifted off the street and struck a pole holding up the awning in front of Tianguis Carniceria, a Mexican butcher shop.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found that the driver was not breathing. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

A medical condition is believed to have caused the crash, Stevens said. No one else was injured in the incident.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Driver crashes into butcher shop 0:48

Driver crashes into butcher shop

Pause
Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay addresses issues in the police department 6:20

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay addresses issues in the police department

What's the difference between a tornado siren and an air attack siren? 0:36

What's the difference between a tornado siren and an air attack siren?

A beginner's guide to Aldi 1:51

A beginner's guide to Aldi

Mcpherson wins home tournament over Carroll 1:35

Mcpherson wins home tournament over Carroll

Bob Dole receives Congressional Gold Medal 2:23

Bob Dole receives Congressional Gold Medal

Eldridge: Shocker in unfamiliar territory after 2nd straight loss 1:49

Eldridge: Shocker in unfamiliar territory after 2nd straight loss

Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse 3:07

Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse

“We believed we were gonna win this game,” Sampson says after Houston throttles Wichita State 2:34

“We believed we were gonna win this game,” Sampson says after Houston throttles Wichita State

K-State guard Cartier Diarra was motivated to play Trae Young, Oklahoma 1:00

K-State guard Cartier Diarra was motivated to play Trae Young, Oklahoma

  • Driver crashes into butcher shop

    A man suffered a medical condition and crashed into a butcher shop on West 13th Saturday night, police say. Video by Stan Finger

Driver crashes into butcher shop

View More Video