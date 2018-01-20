Vehicle crashes into Mexican butcher shop, driver not breathing

More Videos 0:48 Driver crashes into butcher shop Pause 6:20 Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay addresses issues in the police department 0:36 What's the difference between a tornado siren and an air attack siren? 1:51 A beginner's guide to Aldi 1:35 Mcpherson wins home tournament over Carroll 2:23 Bob Dole receives Congressional Gold Medal 1:49 Eldridge: Shocker in unfamiliar territory after 2nd straight loss 3:07 Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse 2:34 “We believed we were gonna win this game,” Sampson says after Houston throttles Wichita State 1:00 K-State guard Cartier Diarra was motivated to play Trae Young, Oklahoma Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Driver crashes into butcher shop A man suffered a medical condition and crashed into a butcher shop on West 13th Saturday night, police say. Video by Stan Finger A man suffered a medical condition and crashed into a butcher shop on West 13th Saturday night, police say. Video by Stan Finger sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

A man suffered a medical condition and crashed into a butcher shop on West 13th Saturday night, police say. Video by Stan Finger sfinger@wichitaeagle.com