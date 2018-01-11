More Videos

Here's what you need to do to be winter ready 0:33

Here's what you need to do to be winter ready

Pause
Fire in northwest Wichita injures two 1:26

Fire in northwest Wichita injures two

Two Wichita police officers are facing criminal charges 0:43

Two Wichita police officers are facing criminal charges

Two men die after being trapped in grain elevator 1:20

Two men die after being trapped in grain elevator

KCK archdiocese severs ties with Girl Scouts 1:16

KCK archdiocese severs ties with Girl Scouts

Field Station: Dinosaurs digs up dinos in Derby 0:42

Field Station: Dinosaurs digs up dinos in Derby

Meet the New Jersey dinosaurs 2:22

Meet the New Jersey dinosaurs

Police say a woman was opening her car door when two men grabbed her purse 2:04

Police say a woman was opening her car door when two men grabbed her purse

Barry Brown on scoring 38 points and playing without Kamau Stokes 0:45

Barry Brown on scoring 38 points and playing without Kamau Stokes

Snowfall in Scott City in late April 0:09

Snowfall in Scott City in late April

  • Here's what you need to do to be winter ready

    Winter is here and AAA of Kansas has tips to ready your car for snow. Music by bensound.com (Video by Candi Bolden/The Wichita Eagle/ Dec. 6, 2017)

Winter is here and AAA of Kansas has tips to ready your car for snow. Music by bensound.com (Video by Candi Bolden/The Wichita Eagle/ Dec. 6, 2017) cbolden@wichitaeagle.com
Winter is here and AAA of Kansas has tips to ready your car for snow. Music by bensound.com (Video by Candi Bolden/The Wichita Eagle/ Dec. 6, 2017) cbolden@wichitaeagle.com

Local

Updated 8:39 a.m.: Wrecks, school closings reported as storm blows through Wichita

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

January 11, 2018 06:35 AM

As the rain turned to sleet in the area overnight in the Wichita area, some school districts started notifying parents early Thursday that school would be closed.

Closed schools include:

▪ Maize USD 266

▪ Valley Center USD 262

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

▪ Andover USD 385

▪ Renwick USD 267

▪ The Independent School in Wichita

▪ Goddard USD 265

▪ Wichita Montessori

Wichita and Derby school districts both said some bus routes might be running late this morning due to weather conditions, but the districts remain open.

As school started announcing closings, drivers were facing icy conditions.

A vehicle slid off I-135 southbound near the 25th Street North exit. An accident with injuries was reported northeast of Cheney on U.S. 400. Two wrecks were reported at around 6:30 a.m., one at I-35 at Kellogg and another at 31st and Oliver, according to scanner traffic.

About 15 minutes later, crews responded to a wreck at K-96 and Greenwich.

Just after 7 a.m., a crash was reported on the westbound Kellogg ramp to northbound I-135. Scanner traffic indicated multiple vehicles behind the wreck had crashed into the guardrail. A school bus also slid, but no students were on the bus, according to reports.

At around 8:30 a.m., the Kansas Turnpike said the I-35 southbound ramp to exit 42 was back up because of a crash in Wichita on I-135 northbound at K-15.

At the Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport, incoming flights from Houston at 9:50 a.m. and Chicago at 10:07 a.m. have been delayed. An outgoing flight to Atlanta at 5:50 a.m. was delayed along with a 11:16 a.m. flight to Chicago. Crews were de-icing planes around 6:30 a.m., according to scanner traffic.

The National Weather Service in Wichita said there was more freezing rain than snow reported in Wichita Thursday morning. Blowing snow in north-central Kansas and mixed precipitation along I-35 will change to all snow later this morning, they said.

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Here's what you need to do to be winter ready 0:33

Here's what you need to do to be winter ready

Pause
Fire in northwest Wichita injures two 1:26

Fire in northwest Wichita injures two

Two Wichita police officers are facing criminal charges 0:43

Two Wichita police officers are facing criminal charges

Two men die after being trapped in grain elevator 1:20

Two men die after being trapped in grain elevator

KCK archdiocese severs ties with Girl Scouts 1:16

KCK archdiocese severs ties with Girl Scouts

Field Station: Dinosaurs digs up dinos in Derby 0:42

Field Station: Dinosaurs digs up dinos in Derby

Meet the New Jersey dinosaurs 2:22

Meet the New Jersey dinosaurs

Police say a woman was opening her car door when two men grabbed her purse 2:04

Police say a woman was opening her car door when two men grabbed her purse

Barry Brown on scoring 38 points and playing without Kamau Stokes 0:45

Barry Brown on scoring 38 points and playing without Kamau Stokes

Snowfall in Scott City in late April 0:09

Snowfall in Scott City in late April

  • Fire in northwest Wichita injures two

    Emergency crew responded to a house fire on North Pamela Street. (Photos by Jason Tidd Edited by Candi Bolden)

Fire in northwest Wichita injures two

View More Video