Nazi executioner from Wichita found fame, but died his own mysterious death

Who is the Wichitan responsible for hanging the top Nazis after the Nuremberg Trials? Historian and author Col. French MacLean talks about Wichitan Master Sgt. John Woods, who was the soldier responsible for hanging the top Nazi war criminals after the Nuremberg Trials. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle) Historian and author Col. French MacLean talks about Wichitan Master Sgt. John Woods, who was the soldier responsible for hanging the top Nazi war criminals after the Nuremberg Trials. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle) fsalazar@wichitaeagle.com

