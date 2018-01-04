Two puppies were stolen from Petland Wichita on Jan. 2. The store is offering a $4,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
Two puppies were stolen from Petland Wichita on Jan. 2. The store is offering a $4,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Facebook, Petland Wichita Screen capture
Two puppies were stolen from Petland Wichita on Jan. 2. The store is offering a $4,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Facebook, Petland Wichita Screen capture

Local

Petland Wichita offering $4,000 reward after puppies stolen from store

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

January 04, 2018 09:30 AM

Petland Wichita is offering a $4,000 reward for information that leads to the safe return of two stolen puppies and the arrest of those who stole them.

A female, blue merle miniature Australian shepherd and a male, black and white French bulldog were stolen from the store early on Tuesday, Petland Wichita posted on Facebook.

Both of the puppies are about 9 weeks old.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In surveillance video posted by the store, two people are seen breaking the glass, kennel windows to steal the puppies.

“The thieves broke the kennel window so the puppies may be injured/cut and may need veterinary attention,” Petland Wichita posted.

Other surveillance video shows two people running around the store.

“When you see the videos posted after this, you can clearly tell how terrified the puppies are,” the store posted. “Our first priority is getting them back safely, they are obviously not in capable or loving hands.”

Also on Tuesday, two puppies were stolen from Petland West Wichita — a male golden retriever and a female husky heeler.

Both of those puppies have been returned and are now safe with the store.

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'Swatting' suspect Tyler Barriss won't fight extradition to Kansas

    Tyler Barriss, the man accused of making the swatting call that led to a fatal police shooting in Wichita, will be extradited to Kansas. He appeared in an LA courtroom on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018.

'Swatting' suspect Tyler Barriss won't fight extradition to Kansas

'Swatting' suspect Tyler Barriss won't fight extradition to Kansas 1:46

'Swatting' suspect Tyler Barriss won't fight extradition to Kansas
Timeline of the fatal 'swatting' call to Wichita police 2:24

Timeline of the fatal 'swatting' call to Wichita police
Neighbor films scene from across the street immediately after 'swat' shooting 0:25

Neighbor films scene from across the street immediately after 'swat' shooting

View More Video