Petland Wichita offering $4,000 reward after puppies stolen from store

Petland Wichita is offering a $4,000 reward for information that leads to the safe return of two stolen puppies and the arrest of those who stole them.
A female, blue merle miniature Australian shepherd and a male, black and white French bulldog were stolen from the store early on Tuesday, Petland Wichita posted on Facebook.
Both of the puppies are about 9 weeks old.
In surveillance video posted by the store, two people are seen breaking the glass, kennel windows to steal the puppies.
“The thieves broke the kennel window so the puppies may be injured/cut and may need veterinary attention,” Petland Wichita posted.
Other surveillance video shows two people running around the store.
“When you see the videos posted after this, you can clearly tell how terrified the puppies are,” the store posted. “Our first priority is getting them back safely, they are obviously not in capable or loving hands.”
Also on Tuesday, two puppies were stolen from Petland West Wichita — a male golden retriever and a female husky heeler.
Both of those puppies have been returned and are now safe with the store.
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis
