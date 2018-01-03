The Wichita Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding 1-year-old Matthew Riggs and his mother, Samantha Riggs.
The Wichita Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding 1-year-old Matthew Riggs and his mother, Samantha Riggs. Wichita Police Department Courtesy photo
The Wichita Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding 1-year-old Matthew Riggs and his mother, Samantha Riggs. Wichita Police Department Courtesy photo

Local

Police ask for help finding mother, infant missing from Wichita home

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

January 03, 2018 08:28 AM

The Wichita Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding 1-year-old Matthew Riggs and his mother who is mentally challenged and unable to take care of Matthew without supervision.

Samantha Riggs, 23, became upset at about 10 a.m. on Dec. 31 and walked away from her family home with her son, Matthew. Riggs was wearing black tights with a gray T-shirt and gray hooded sweatshirt, and Matthew was wearing white pajamas with multicolored dinosaurs.

A resident gave them a ride to the QuikTrip at Pawnee and Meridian, Officer Charley Davidson said in a release. That person left, but then returned to give them a child’s black coat with a yellow stripe down each sleeve from Old Navy.

Riggs told the person that she was waiting for a ride to Manhattan, Kansas. She does not have a cellphone.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

If you see them or have any information, call 911.

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Two men die after being trapped in grain elevator

    Two men died after being buried under 20-25 feet of grain at a Gavilon Grain site Tuesday afternoon. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)

Two men die after being trapped in grain elevator

Two men die after being trapped in grain elevator 1:20

Two men die after being trapped in grain elevator
New Year's Day float trip 1:23

New Year's Day float trip
MarkArts set to make its debut 2:12

MarkArts set to make its debut

View More Video