Police ask for help finding mother, infant missing from Wichita home

The Wichita Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding 1-year-old Matthew Riggs and his mother who is mentally challenged and unable to take care of Matthew without supervision.
Samantha Riggs, 23, became upset at about 10 a.m. on Dec. 31 and walked away from her family home with her son, Matthew. Riggs was wearing black tights with a gray T-shirt and gray hooded sweatshirt, and Matthew was wearing white pajamas with multicolored dinosaurs.
A resident gave them a ride to the QuikTrip at Pawnee and Meridian, Officer Charley Davidson said in a release. That person left, but then returned to give them a child’s black coat with a yellow stripe down each sleeve from Old Navy.
Riggs told the person that she was waiting for a ride to Manhattan, Kansas. She does not have a cellphone.
If you see them or have any information, call 911.
On Sun. Dec 31 at approximately 10:00am Samantha Riggs, 23 W/F, became upset and walked away from her family home with her one year old son Mathew Riggs. Last seen at the QT at Pawnee and Meridian. If you know there whereabouts please call 911. https://t.co/V948qkQP1G pic.twitter.com/CegVWKV1yX— Wichita Police (@WichitaPolice) January 2, 2018
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis
