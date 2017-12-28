Two dead after semi trucks collide, KHP trooper says

Two people have died after two semi trucks collided in southeast Kansas on Thursday morning, according to authorities.
Trooper Rick Wingate said the wreck happened on U.S. 400 at mile marker 324 – just east of the Beaumont rest area.
The road will remain closed through the morning, the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said.
Wingate suggests drivers take K-99 or Flinthills Road.
KDOT is on scene U-400 MM 324. They are directing traffic due to the road closed due to double fatality. Please take alternate route.— Trooper Rick (@TrooperrickKHP) December 28, 2017
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
