Two dead after semi trucks collide, KHP trooper says

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

December 28, 2017 08:52 AM

UPDATED 57 MINUTES AGO

Two people have died after two semi trucks collided in southeast Kansas on Thursday morning, according to authorities.

Trooper Rick Wingate said the wreck happened on U.S. 400 at mile marker 324 – just east of the Beaumont rest area.

The road will remain closed through the morning, the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said.

Wingate suggests drivers take K-99 or Flinthills Road.

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

