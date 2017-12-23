The Sedgwick County tag office consolidation would leave this one at Douglas and Meridian open.
Sedgwick County plans to consolidate tag offices to two locations

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

December 23, 2017 12:17 PM

Sedgwick County will consolidate its tag offices by closing three locations — the Brittany Center and Chadsworth Center offices in Wichita and the Derby Towne Center office.

The Derby Informer reported that County Treasurer Linda Kizzire signed an agreement Thursday to lease the Ultra Modern Pool and Patio building at Kellogg and Edgemoor.

The lease is for 10 years and includes an option for the county to buy the building.

The county has been considering the consolidation since May, and Kizzire told The Eagle it was because of money and time.

She estimated a consolidation would save at least $150,000 annually, in part due to a reduction in overtime expenses. She also said it would be a lot easier to manage two offices.

Johnson County has only two offices, which she said results in less overtime work because there are more employees in one place.

Commissioner Dave Unruh said Saturday that part of the plan is to establish kiosks in different parts of the county, which would allow people to renew tags remotely. Kizzire had described those kiosks has being like an ATM.

There’s also options to renew online.

“It seems to be that (Kizzire) thought (the consolidation) through, and for her business operation, it makes logical sense to me,” he said. “She has people deployed in all the satellite offices and this will allow her to manage personnel and expenses while still maintaining good service to residents.”

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

