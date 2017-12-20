More Videos

Video: Fire burning in Shirkmere Apartments 4:03

Video: Fire burning in Shirkmere Apartments

Pause
Here's what you need to do to be winter ready 0:33

Here's what you need to do to be winter ready

Students, staff send off beloved custodian 0:19

Students, staff send off beloved custodian

Bystander video shows Amtrak train car hanging off bridge over Interstate 5 0:09

Bystander video shows Amtrak train car hanging off bridge over Interstate 5

Brian Arterburn makes a triumphant return to Wichita 1:45

Brian Arterburn makes a triumphant return to Wichita

A Wichita fire truck was in a music video, but did the fire department know? 0:46

A Wichita fire truck was in a music video, but did the fire department know?

Shocker players talk win over Arkansas State 6:33

Shocker players talk win over Arkansas State

North-side Christmas light route 1:21

North-side Christmas light route

Who is Bill Snyder? 1:29

Who is Bill Snyder?

My Home: Inside Wichita’s luxurious 1921 Christmas mansion 7:54

My Home: Inside Wichita’s luxurious 1921 Christmas mansion

  • Fire erupts in downtown highrise

    A penthouse at the Shirkmere Hotel and Apartments downtown caught fire Wednesday afternoon. The fire was contained to the top of the building. (Travis Heying, Matt Crow, Dion Lefler and Jaime Green)

A penthouse at the Shirkmere Hotel and Apartments downtown caught fire Wednesday afternoon. The fire was contained to the top of the building. (Travis Heying, Matt Crow, Dion Lefler and Jaime Green) theying@wichitaeagle.com
A penthouse at the Shirkmere Hotel and Apartments downtown caught fire Wednesday afternoon. The fire was contained to the top of the building. (Travis Heying, Matt Crow, Dion Lefler and Jaime Green) theying@wichitaeagle.com

Local

A high-rise fire and a knife fight break out at a downtown Wichita apartment building

By Stan Finger, Dion Lefler And Jason Tidd

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

dlefler@wichitaeagle.com

jtidd@wichitaeagle.com

December 20, 2017 03:54 PM

A fire on the top floor forced the evacuation of the Shirkmere Apartments in downtown Wichita Wednesday afternoon, followed by a knife fight in the street and a man who didn’t evacuate shouting out the window that he was having chest pains.

Smoked billowed from the penthouse of the apartment building shortly after 3:30 p.m., while tenants streamed out a back stairway of the nine-story building and gathered at the corner of Second and Topeka.

As the crowd watched firefighters with a ladder truck battle the high-rise blaze, tempers ran short and two men got into a fight.

One was armed with a knife and the other with a collapsible personal-defense baton.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The knife-wielding man fled to the east and the man with the baton, who shouted “Pull a knife on me again!” took off to the north before police could respond to the incident.

And as the fire wound down, a man on the third floor, who hadn’t left the building, was shouting out his window that he was trapped and having chest pains. Emergency medical personnel were responding to try to calm him down.

The fire was contained to the ninth-floor penthouse, which is vacant and used for storage, said interim deputy fire chief Joe Bickel.

No residents were injured, but one firefighter sustained a leg injury when he slipped on a wet staircase, Bickel said.

Many of the tenants are low-income residents who receive public subsidies for their rent, which runs between $500 and $600 a month.

The apartment building, at 256 N. Topeka, is across the street from United Methodist Open Door, which provides services for the poor and homeless. Several residents said that homeless people occasionally sneak in to the Shirkmere on cold days and hide on the unoccupied top floor to get warm.

Resident Leslie Maixner said he was watching television in his apartment with his dog named Smoky when the trouble started Wednesday.

“Next thing I know, the alarm’s going off and I decided I better get out,” Maixner said, as he stood outside clutching his dog in his arms.

No one knew when or if they’d be allowed back in their apartments. After bringing the fire under control, firefighters were bringing out pets in cages to their anxious owners.

Maixner said he’s lived in the Shirkmere for five years and it’s seldom dull.

“Seems like there’s always something going on in these apartments,” Maixner said. “If it’s not the firefighters, it’s the cops. I just try to stay by myself as much as I can and stay out of all the drama.”

Resident Connie Harmon said she didn’t think much of it when she heard the fire alarm. It goes off a few times a year when somebody cooks something smoky or someone pulls the fire alarm, she said.

She said she didn’t know there was an actual emergency until she reached the stairway and could smell the smoke from the blaze two floors above her apartment.

“This is the first time I’ve seen something like this,” she said, as firefighters smashed the windows out of the fire-damaged penthouse and glass rained down on the street below.

The evacuation came at an awkward moment for some of the Shirkmere’s tenants.

“I just got out of the shower,” said Stacy Phillips, who lives on the fifth floor.

He said he couldn’t find his coat, but managed to put on some shorts, a pair of Crocs and a light sweater before he fled the building.

“Thank God it ain’t freezing,” he said, as he stood on the sidewalk outside the building.

The older concrete structure withstood the flames better than some modern wooden buildings, Bickel said.

A damage estimate and cause of the fire has not been determined and likely won't be available until Thursday morning, but there is no indication of foul play, Bickel said.

The fire was declared under control shortly after 4 p.m.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

Dion Lefler: 316-268-6527, @DionKansas

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Video: Fire burning in Shirkmere Apartments 4:03

Video: Fire burning in Shirkmere Apartments

Pause
Here's what you need to do to be winter ready 0:33

Here's what you need to do to be winter ready

Students, staff send off beloved custodian 0:19

Students, staff send off beloved custodian

Bystander video shows Amtrak train car hanging off bridge over Interstate 5 0:09

Bystander video shows Amtrak train car hanging off bridge over Interstate 5

Brian Arterburn makes a triumphant return to Wichita 1:45

Brian Arterburn makes a triumphant return to Wichita

A Wichita fire truck was in a music video, but did the fire department know? 0:46

A Wichita fire truck was in a music video, but did the fire department know?

Shocker players talk win over Arkansas State 6:33

Shocker players talk win over Arkansas State

North-side Christmas light route 1:21

North-side Christmas light route

Who is Bill Snyder? 1:29

Who is Bill Snyder?

My Home: Inside Wichita’s luxurious 1921 Christmas mansion 7:54

My Home: Inside Wichita’s luxurious 1921 Christmas mansion

  • Robbery at credit union investigated

    Wichita Police Officer Charley Davidson said officers are trying to determine if a bank robbery Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, is connected to one that happened a week earlier.(Video by Nichole Manna)

Robbery at credit union investigated

View More Video