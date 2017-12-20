Updated: Man dies after being trapped under 16 tons of dirt

More Videos 1:27 911 call that preceded the shooting of Steven Myers Pause 2:14 Girl in foster home gets a surprise Christmas gift that will tug at your heartstrings 1:29 Fire erupts in downtown highrise 0:52 Drone helps police find missing woman 1:13 See when fireworks go wrong 2:45 Family protests outside the home of Evan Brewer 2:14 Body cam shows deadly shooting by Barber County, Kansas, undersheriff (graphic content) 3:33 Coroner arrives after deadly beanbag shooting in Kansas (graphic content) 1:17 Markis McDuffie talks about his return 1:29 Who is Bill Snyder? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Emergency crews try to extract a man buried under 16 tons of material A man in his 20s is trapped under 16 to 20 tons of dirt after the trench collapsed at about 10:30 am. (Video by Nichole Manna/The Wichita Eagle) A man in his 20s is trapped under 16 to 20 tons of dirt after the trench collapsed at about 10:30 am. (Video by Nichole Manna/The Wichita Eagle) nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

