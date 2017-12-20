More Videos

  • Emergency crews try to extract a man buried under 16 tons of material

    A man is buried under 16 tons of material, and it is estimated to take about 2.5 hours to get him out after a trench collapsed. The Wichita Fire Department is assisting the Sedgwick County Fire Department's technical rescue team with the extrication. (Video by Nichole Manna)

A man is buried under 16 tons of material, and it is estimated to take about 2.5 hours to get him out after a trench collapsed. The Wichita Fire Department is assisting the Sedgwick County Fire Department’s technical rescue team with the extrication. (Video by Nichole Manna) nmanna@wichitaeagle.com
nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

Local

UPDATED: Trench collapse buries man under 16 tons

By Nichole Manna And Kaitlyn Alanis

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

December 20, 2017 10:50 AM

A man in his 20s has been buried under 16 to 20 tons of dirt for more than an hour at a construction site near 53rd North and Webb.

The site is at East 53rd and Industry, close to a FedEx Ground Sort Facility and Next Level Hoops Academy.

Darrell Atteberry with the Bel Aire Police Department said the man was working at the bottom of a trench at about 10:30 a.m. when it caved in.

He said the Sedgwick County Fire Department estimated a dump trunk-size load of material fell on the man, who is buried about 10 to 12 feet down. They have not been able to make contact with him.

About 35 people are working at the site trying to get the man out of the trench. It could take up to 2 1/2 hours, a Sedgwick County Dispatch supervisor said.

The man was excavating a hole to bury a pipe. He works for Wilks Underground Utilities and was the only person in the trench at the time of the collapse, Atteberry said. The trench is about 3 to 4 feet wide and 10 to 12 feet deep, Atteberry said.

Wilks Underground is an excavation company based in Wichita.

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

