UPDATED: Trench collapse buries man under 16 tons

A man in his 20s has been buried under 16 to 20 tons of dirt for more than an hour at a construction site near 53rd North and Webb.
The site is at East 53rd and Industry, close to a FedEx Ground Sort Facility and Next Level Hoops Academy.
Darrell Atteberry with the Bel Aire Police Department said the man was working at the bottom of a trench at about 10:30 a.m. when it caved in.
He said the Sedgwick County Fire Department estimated a dump trunk-size load of material fell on the man, who is buried about 10 to 12 feet down. They have not been able to make contact with him.
About 35 people are working at the site trying to get the man out of the trench. It could take up to 2 1/2 hours, a Sedgwick County Dispatch supervisor said.
The man was excavating a hole to bury a pipe. He works for Wilks Underground Utilities and was the only person in the trench at the time of the collapse, Atteberry said. The trench is about 3 to 4 feet wide and 10 to 12 feet deep, Atteberry said.
Wilks Underground is an excavation company based in Wichita.
WFD assisting @SedgwickCounty FD1 w/ Tech Rescue response, E 53rd/N Webb where a construction trench has collapsed on a victim. Extrication is in progress. #ictfire #icttraffic— WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) December 20, 2017
