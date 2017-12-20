UPDATED: Trench collapse buries man under 16 tons

More Videos 0:33 Here's what you need to do to be winter ready Pause 0:52 Drone helps police find missing woman 1:18 Police arrest woman for intentionally causing multi-car accident 1:25 'I hope people don't perceive this as 'Big Brother.'' 0:33 City Council puts money towards charity instead of police surveillance 0:30 Shooting on Estelle 1:13 See when fireworks go wrong 1:17 School bus collision leaves driver with minor injuries 1:33 Couple charged in death of 3-year-old 6:33 Shocker players talk win over Arkansas State Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Emergency crews try to extract a man buried under 16 tons of material A man is buried under 16 tons of material, and it is estimated to take about 2.5 hours to get him out after a trench collapsed. The Wichita Fire Department is assisting the Sedgwick County Fire Department’s technical rescue team with the extrication. (Video by Nichole Manna) A man is buried under 16 tons of material, and it is estimated to take about 2.5 hours to get him out after a trench collapsed. The Wichita Fire Department is assisting the Sedgwick County Fire Department’s technical rescue team with the extrication. (Video by Nichole Manna) nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

