In this July 12, 2015 photo, sstronaut Scott Kelly takes a photo of himself inside the Cupola, a special module of the International Space Station which provides a 360-degree viewing of the Earth and the station.
In this July 12, 2015 photo, sstronaut Scott Kelly takes a photo of himself inside the Cupola, a special module of the International Space Station which provides a 360-degree viewing of the Earth and the station. Scott Kelly/NASA/AP File photo
In this July 12, 2015 photo, sstronaut Scott Kelly takes a photo of himself inside the Cupola, a special module of the International Space Station which provides a 360-degree viewing of the Earth and the station. Scott Kelly/NASA/AP File photo

Local

Astronaut Scott Kelly will visit Kansas next year

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

December 15, 2017 12:14 PM

Capt. Scott J. Kelly, a NASA astronaut famous for spending a full year in space, will visit Hutchinson next year.

According to the Cosmosphere, Kelly will be the featured speaker for the Hutchinson Community College Ray & Stella Dillon Lecture at 10:30 a.m. April 17. According to Travel Kansas, the event will be held at the Hutchinson Sports Arena and tickets are $10.

Kelly spent a full year on the International Space Station beginning in March 2015. His experiences were heavily documented on his Instagram page, where he has more than a million followers. Once he returned from space, Kelly was studied for the effects gravity had on his body.

He recently released a book titled, “Endurance. A year in space, a lifetime of discovery.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

He retired from NASA last year.

 

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

North-side Christmas light route 1:21

North-side Christmas light route

Pause
A police officer receives a 'hippopotamus' for Christmas 1:33

A police officer receives a 'hippopotamus' for Christmas

Christmas lights on Wichita’s south side 1:54

Christmas lights on Wichita’s south side

Shooting on Estelle 0:30

Shooting on Estelle

Students, staff send off beloved custodian 0:19

Students, staff send off beloved custodian

School bus collision leaves driver with minor injuries 1:17

School bus collision leaves driver with minor injuries

A Wichita fire truck was in a music video, but did the fire department know? 0:46

A Wichita fire truck was in a music video, but did the fire department know?

New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita 1:18

New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita

Who is Bill Snyder? 1:29

Who is Bill Snyder?

A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed 5:38

A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed

  • A police officer receives a 'hippopotamus' for Christmas

    The Douglas County Sheriff's Office wishes people a happy holidays. (Video by Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

A police officer receives a 'hippopotamus' for Christmas

View More Video