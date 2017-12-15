Astronaut Scott Kelly will visit Kansas next year

Capt. Scott J. Kelly, a NASA astronaut famous for spending a full year in space, will visit Hutchinson next year.
According to the Cosmosphere, Kelly will be the featured speaker for the Hutchinson Community College Ray & Stella Dillon Lecture at 10:30 a.m. April 17. According to Travel Kansas, the event will be held at the Hutchinson Sports Arena and tickets are $10.
Kelly spent a full year on the International Space Station beginning in March 2015. His experiences were heavily documented on his Instagram page, where he has more than a million followers. Once he returned from space, Kelly was studied for the effects gravity had on his body.
He recently released a book titled, “Endurance. A year in space, a lifetime of discovery.”
He retired from NASA last year.
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
