Dozens evacuate after flames erupt in northeast Wichita apartment

One person was hurt and dozens of others were forced to evacuate after a fire broke out in a northeast Wichita apartment complex Wednesday night, authorities said.
The fire was reported shortly before 7 p.m. at Shadybrook Apartments near 21st and Oliver. The fire broke out in a second-floor apartment, though firefighters were able to keep it from spreading.
There was “extensive fire damage” in the apartment where the blaze broke out, Deputy Fire Chief Joe Bickel said, as well as extensive smoke damage on the second and third floors.
The man who lived in the fire-stricken apartment suffered smoke inhalation, Bickel said. He was given oxygen at the scene and declined further treatment.
“He was more concerned about his dog than himself,” Bickel said.
Firefighters were able to rescue his dog as well.
One person was plucked from a second floor balcony using a ladder and bucket on a fire truck, Bickel said. A second person climbed down from a balcony on an extension ladder placed by firefighters.
The remaining residents of the apartment building — more than 50, Bickel said — were able to evacuate on their own.
Fire crews were venting smoke from the upper floors of the building, Bickel said, and it was not clear less than an hour after the fire broke out how many residents will be displaced.
More details about the cause of the fire and the estimated damage will be released Thursday, Bickel said.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
