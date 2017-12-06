Family evacuates after Wichita house fire, expect road closure

The Wichita Fire Department is at a home in the 1900 block of North Arkansas.
They were sent just after 6 a.m. and when crews arrived, they noted flames were seen from the front of the two-story house.
House fire in the 1900 blk of N Arkansas. Fire visible from the front of a two-story house. #ictfire #icttraffic— WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) December 6, 2017
Scanner traffic indicated the family had escaped and were in the backyard when firefighters arrived.
North Arkansas is near West 18th and North Waco. Drivers should expect delays on West 18th and Arkansas.
Red Cross was called for four adults and two children.
PHOTO UPDATE from 1900 N Arkansas Ave by @andy_thomas84 pic.twitter.com/IXuLsCzCr1— WichitaFire.org (@wichitafireorg) December 6, 2017
