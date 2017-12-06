Local

Family evacuates after Wichita house fire, expect road closure

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

December 06, 2017 06:26 AM

The Wichita Fire Department is at a home in the 1900 block of North Arkansas.

They were sent just after 6 a.m. and when crews arrived, they noted flames were seen from the front of the two-story house.

Scanner traffic indicated the family had escaped and were in the backyard when firefighters arrived.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

North Arkansas is near West 18th and North Waco. Drivers should expect delays on West 18th and Arkansas.

Red Cross was called for four adults and two children.

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Attic destroyed in early morning fire

    Wichita fire battalion Chief Sid Newby says two adults were displaced after a house fire Tuesday, Dec. 5. (NICHOLE MANNA/The Wichita Eagle)

Attic destroyed in early morning fire

Attic destroyed in early morning fire 0:36

Attic destroyed in early morning fire
Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides 5:31

Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides
How to use Kansas Turnpike's new 'open road' design 1:24

How to use Kansas Turnpike's new 'open road' design

View More Video