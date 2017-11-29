More Videos

Wichita fire Lt. Jose Ocadiz said two people were taken to the hospital after a fire on the second floor of their home Wednesday.
Wichita fire Lt. Jose Ocadiz said two people were taken to the hospital after a fire on the second floor of their home Wednesday. McClatchy nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

Local

2 injured, 1 critically, in south Wichita house fire

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

November 29, 2017 11:51 AM

Two people were taken to the hospital, one with critical injuries, after a house fire on South Market near East Harry on Wednesday.

Lt. Jose Ocadiz said when firefighters arrived, two occupants were sitting outside the house. They have a combination of injuries from smoke inhalation and burns, he said.

The fire was on the second floor of the house and the first floor was not damaged, he said. A front window above the home’s awning was broken out, and the white siding turned black.

The cause of the fire, which was reported after 11 a.m., is under investigation.

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

