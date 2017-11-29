2 injured, 1 critically, in south Wichita house fire

Two people were taken to the hospital, one with critical injuries, after a house fire on South Market near East Harry on Wednesday.
Lt. Jose Ocadiz said when firefighters arrived, two occupants were sitting outside the house. They have a combination of injuries from smoke inhalation and burns, he said.
The fire was on the second floor of the house and the first floor was not damaged, he said. A front window above the home’s awning was broken out, and the white siding turned black.
The cause of the fire, which was reported after 11 a.m., is under investigation.
2 people injured, one critically, in fire near Market and Harry. Injuries are from smoke and flames. Fire is out - cause unknown. It started on the second floor. Market is closed. #ICTfire @kansasdotcom pic.twitter.com/QNM3GmxrxO— Nichole Manna (@NicholeManna) November 29, 2017
