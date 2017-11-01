More Videos

  • Fire destroys east Wichita restaurant

    An early morning fire that destroyed Petra is being investigated. The restaurant is near 21st and Woodlawn. (Nichole Manna/The Wichita Eagle/Nov. 1, 2017)

An early morning fire that destroyed Petra is being investigated. The restaurant is near 21st and Woodlawn.
An early morning fire that destroyed Petra is being investigated. The restaurant is near 21st and Woodlawn. (Nichole Manna/The Wichita Eagle/Nov. 1, 2017) nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

Local

Updated: Wichita restaurant destroyed in two-alarm fire

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

November 01, 2017 6:32 AM

Petra Mediterranean Restaurant was destroyed in a two-alarm fire that happened overnight Wednesday.

The Wichita Fire Department was called at about 2 a.m. to the 1600 block of East 21st Street where they found fire coming through the roof in the area of the HVAC units.

About three store fronts in the strip mall were damaged by the fire, but Petra received the most damage.

Fire investigators were on scene just before 8 a.m. The cause is unknown.

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

