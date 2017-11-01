Updated: Wichita restaurant destroyed in two-alarm fire

Petra Mediterranean Restaurant was destroyed in a two-alarm fire that happened overnight Wednesday.
The Wichita Fire Department was called at about 2 a.m. to the 1600 block of East 21st Street where they found fire coming through the roof in the area of the HVAC units.
Two-alarm bldg fire E 21st / N Woodlawn. Fire visible from a strip mall. #ictfire #icttraffic— WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) November 1, 2017
About three store fronts in the strip mall were damaged by the fire, but Petra received the most damage.
Fire investigators were on scene just before 8 a.m. The cause is unknown.
N Woodlawn bldg fire is now a defensive operation - safety concerns w/ large HVAC units on roof in area of fire. #ictfire— WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) November 1, 2017
