Dining With Denise Neil

Dining With Denise Neil

Denise Neil has the latest Wichita restaurant news, with comings & goings, recent reviews and more.

Dining With Denise Neil

April 20, 2017 4:19 PM

Restaurant featuring cushion seating, Jordanian food opens Friday

By Denise Neil

dneil@wichitaeagle.com

Forget tables. No need for booths.

At the new Petra: A Taste of Jordan, set to open Friday in the old Passage to India space at 6140 E. 21st St., customers can enjoy exotic cuisine while seated on comfortable cushions. (Though standard tables and chairs will also be available.)

The exotic new experience comes courtesy of Rania Taha and Bashar Mahanweh, who in September bought Byblos at 3088 W. 13th St. from founder and longtime owner Ilham Saad. Their new restaurant will offer dishes similar to the Lebanese-inspired offerings at Byblos but will focus on Jordanian cuisine, including mansaf, a traditional lamb dish.

The restaurant will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays. It will also offer a lunch buffet that’s $12.99 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. In the mornings, it will serve Arabian breakfast dishes.

The restaurant also has a second section that stays open until midnight and will offer quick-service items like cheese pies, meat pies and homemade desserts like baklava, Taha said. It will also have Mediterranean juice.

Denise Neil: 316-268-6327, @deniseneil

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Dining With Denise tries Starbucks' new Unicorn Frappuccino

Dining With Denise tries Starbucks' new Unicorn Frappuccino 1:58

Dining With Denise tries Starbucks' new Unicorn Frappuccino
Security camera catches two guys draining a keg on their way out 2:00

Security camera catches two guys draining a keg on their way out
Wichita restaurants team up for stomach-turning April Fool's Day joke 3:04

Wichita restaurants team up for stomach-turning April Fool's Day joke

View More Video

Entertainment Videos