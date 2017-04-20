Restaurant featuring cushion seating, Jordanian food opens Friday

Forget tables. No need for booths.
At the new Petra: A Taste of Jordan, set to open Friday in the old Passage to India space at 6140 E. 21st St., customers can enjoy exotic cuisine while seated on comfortable cushions. (Though standard tables and chairs will also be available.)
The exotic new experience comes courtesy of Rania Taha and Bashar Mahanweh, who in September bought Byblos at 3088 W. 13th St. from founder and longtime owner Ilham Saad. Their new restaurant will offer dishes similar to the Lebanese-inspired offerings at Byblos but will focus on Jordanian cuisine, including mansaf, a traditional lamb dish.
The restaurant will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays. It will also offer a lunch buffet that’s $12.99 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. In the mornings, it will serve Arabian breakfast dishes.
The restaurant also has a second section that stays open until midnight and will offer quick-service items like cheese pies, meat pies and homemade desserts like baklava, Taha said. It will also have Mediterranean juice.
