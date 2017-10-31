Man crashes truck into light pole at Central and West

A 65-year-old man was taken to the hospital early Tuesday morning after crashing his white pickup truck into a light pole just outside the Dillons at Central and West.

Sgt. Bill Stevens of the Wichita Police Department said it appears the accident was caused by a medical issue. The man was not breathing when paramedics arrived on the scene, “but that doesn’t appear to be because of the accident,” Stevens said.

“EMS worked on him and got him breathing again,” he said.

Police responded to the accident at 6:30 a.m.