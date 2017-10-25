More Videos

    Tailgate Ranch manager Kirk Sours tends to land overlooking the proposed site of a Tyson Foods poultry plant south of Tonganoxie. Drone video provides a glimpse of the 233 acre site that now is home to soybeans and dense woods.

Tailgate Ranch manager Kirk Sours tends to land overlooking the proposed site of a Tyson Foods poultry plant south of Tonganoxie. Drone video provides a glimpse of the 233 acre site that now is home to soybeans and dense woods. Keith Myers, Rich Sugg and David Friese The Kansas City Star
Tailgate Ranch manager Kirk Sours tends to land overlooking the proposed site of a Tyson Foods poultry plant south of Tonganoxie. Drone video provides a glimpse of the 233 acre site that now is home to soybeans and dense woods. Keith Myers, Rich Sugg and David Friese The Kansas City Star

Local

Tyson plant opponents organize; business group to evaluate project

By Dion Lefler

dlefler@wichitaeagle.com

October 25, 2017 8:43 AM

The prospect of a Tyson chicken processing plant near Wichita has spawned a community opposition group and spurred an economic development coalition to promise due diligence on behalf of the community.

The group #NoTysonSedgwickCounty has scheduled its first public meeting for Saturday morning.

    Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback on Sept. 5 announced that Tyson Foods would build a chicken processing plant in Tonganoxie. The plant was expected to create 1,500 jobs, but there was some public opposition.

Feathers fly over announced Tyson Foods chicken plant in Tonganoxie

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback on Sept. 5 announced that Tyson Foods would build a chicken processing plant in Tonganoxie. The plant was expected to create 1,500 jobs, but there was some public opposition.

Allison Long The Kansas City Star

Meanwhile, the Greater Wichita Partnership, a coalition of business leaders involved in economic development, announced that it is working to evaluate the project and share findings with government officials and the public.

Both groups are researching Tyson and its operations in the wake of last week’s announcement that Sedgwick County is one of three finalists – along with Montgomery and Cloud counties – for the meat-processing plant.

It was initially slated for the Tonganoxie area, but then rejected by local officials after a fierce public backlash.

The plant would employ about 1,500 workers in a variety of jobs related to slaughtering and processing chicken for sale to restaurants and consumers.

Critics say it would bring an odorous environmental mess and the additional jobs would do little to no good for the economy because of low wages and poor working conditions.

“Nobody is going to want to keep those jobs for long, because they’re nasty, dirty, smelly, icky, so there’s a real high turnover,” said Lori Lawrence, co-founder of #NoTysonSedgwickCounty. “Do we have enough people that will want to keep taking those jobs over and over again?”

    Doug Ramsey, an official with Tyson Foods, was booed by some members of the crowd when announcing plans to build a $320 million poultry complex in Leavenworth County. The plant is expected to employ about 1,600 people.

Tyson Foods official booed when announcing new plant in Tonganoxie

Doug Ramsey, an official with Tyson Foods, was booed by some members of the crowd when announcing plans to build a $320 million poultry complex in Leavenworth County. The plant is expected to employ about 1,600 people.

David Frese and Monty Davis The Kansas City Star

Opponents of the plant are scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at Linwood Park Recreation Center, 1901 S. Kansas.

Their keynote speaker will be Don Stull, a retired University of Kansas professor whose career research focused on the impacts of the meat and poultry industries in rural areas.

Also addressing the meeting will be representatives of the Socially Responsible Agricultural Project, a nationwide group that assists local activists in resisting factory farming operations.

The Greater Wichita Partnership, which works to bring jobs and economic development to the area, announced it is beginning to gather information about the proposal from Tyson Foods and the state Department of Agriculture.

“This information is the first step in a process of due diligence from the company about the finalist counties and from the Partnership on behalf of public partners and the community,” said the GWP’s statement. “As the Partnership learns more from the company on timeframe, it will continue to share next steps with stakeholders, elected officials and the community through the news media.”

The GWP is not at present endorsing or opposing the project, said spokeswoman Jaimie Garnett.

“There’s a lot of research that goes into these projects,” she said. “And there’s a lot of stakeholders, there’s a lot of community input we need to do, there’s a lot of public partners. So we’re really working through right now if this is a fit and if it is, what that means.”

GWP’s statement said the coalition will be looking into issues such as:

▪  Whether the jobs Tyson would provide match the region and its work force.

▪  “Spinoff” agricultural requirements, in essence, a network of chicken farms needed to raise Tyson-supplied hatchling chicks to maturity as a food product.

▪  Environmental analysis of the odor and water/sanitation requirements that go along with large-scale chicken production.

▪  How community input and questions will be handled.

Dion Lefler: 316-268-6527, @DionKansas

    After the sale of the Hyatt Regency Wichita to Phil Ruffin last year, the Wichita City Council allocated $10 million of the proceeds to improve the city's residential streets. The work throughout Wichita is scheduled to last about two years. (September 2017)

Streets in Wichita neighborhoods getting facelifts

