Julian becomes a Jet: 'I had a vision this was going to happen'

More Videos 3:03 11-year-old fulfills his dream of joining a basketball team Pause 2:30 Longtime friend will not give up searching for missing woman 1:41 K-State DB Sean Newlan thinks Wildcats showed resilience in OU loss 1:37 Hot Cheetos are the star of two weird Wichita dishes 2:13 Operation Cross Country XI: Our Primary Goal is to Recover Children 3:02 At 92, WW II pilot returns to the air wearing Army uniform 2:15 Alley-oops, 3-pointers and a rivalry renewed: Highlights from Kansas win over Missouri 2:29 Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice? 4:53 City manager comments on alleged police cover-up 2:35 Wichita police issue statement on alleged cover-up Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

11-year-old fulfills his dream of joining a basketball team Julian Randle, 11, fulfilled a dream when he signed his letter of intent to join the Newman Jets during a news conference Thursday at Newman University. Julian, who has a rare auto-immune disease, juvenile dermatomyositis, joined the Jets in front of his family and the entire Newman Jets basketball team. "He is a perfect fit for Newman University, " said Newman head coach R.J. Allen, adding, "We knew instantly that this young man was exactly who we want to represent our program." Julian joined the Jets through the efforts of Team Impact, which matches children with life-threatening or chronic illnesses with collegiate sports teams. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle) Julian Randle, 11, fulfilled a dream when he signed his letter of intent to join the Newman Jets during a news conference Thursday at Newman University. Julian, who has a rare auto-immune disease, juvenile dermatomyositis, joined the Jets in front of his family and the entire Newman Jets basketball team. "He is a perfect fit for Newman University, " said Newman head coach R.J. Allen, adding, "We knew instantly that this young man was exactly who we want to represent our program." Julian joined the Jets through the efforts of Team Impact, which matches children with life-threatening or chronic illnesses with collegiate sports teams. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle) fsalazar@wichitaeagle.com

Julian Randle, 11, fulfilled a dream when he signed his letter of intent to join the Newman Jets during a news conference Thursday at Newman University. Julian, who has a rare auto-immune disease, juvenile dermatomyositis, joined the Jets in front of his family and the entire Newman Jets basketball team. "He is a perfect fit for Newman University, " said Newman head coach R.J. Allen, adding, "We knew instantly that this young man was exactly who we want to represent our program." Julian joined the Jets through the efforts of Team Impact, which matches children with life-threatening or chronic illnesses with collegiate sports teams. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle) fsalazar@wichitaeagle.com