Pizza Hut hacked, company announces

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

October 14, 2017

The Hut has been hacked.

Pizza Hut announced Saturday that personal information of some of its customers may have been compromised. A press release from the pizza chain reported that those who placed an order on its website or mobile app between the morning of Oct. 1 to midday Oct. 2 might have had their information exposed.

The “temporary security intrusion” lasted for about 28 hours, the release said, and it’s believed that names, billing ZIP codes, delivery addresses, email addresses and payment card information — meaning account number, expiration date and CVV number — were compromised.

Customers became angry as news spread that Pizza Hut was just now reporting a hack that occurred two weeks ago.

A call center operator told McClatchy that about 60,000 people across the U.S. were affected.

