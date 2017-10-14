Pizza Hut hacked, company announces

The Hut has been hacked.
Pizza Hut announced Saturday that personal information of some of its customers may have been compromised. A press release from the pizza chain reported that those who placed an order on its website or mobile app between the morning of Oct. 1 to midday Oct. 2 might have had their information exposed.
Pizza Hut was hacked, company says https://t.co/3vHvwxamBq #dallas pic.twitter.com/Gl6xW9Ysgk— Dallas News Now (@dallasnewsnow) October 14, 2017
The “temporary security intrusion” lasted for about 28 hours, the release said, and it’s believed that names, billing ZIP codes, delivery addresses, email addresses and payment card information — meaning account number, expiration date and CVV number — were compromised.
Customers became angry as news spread that Pizza Hut was just now reporting a hack that occurred two weeks ago.
so @pizzahut sent an email today about a breach that occurred 2 weeks ago. their delay resulted in my bank acct being drained thx to fraud.— ᴄᴏᴜʀᴛɴᴇʏ. (@runawaywithit) October 14, 2017
A call center operator told McClatchy that about 60,000 people across the U.S. were affected.
