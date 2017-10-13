Local

Man killed after pickup slams into tree

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

October 13, 2017 8:33 PM

A man was pronounced dead Friday afternoon after crashing into a tree in west Wichita during the evening commute, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 5:06 p.m. in the 600 block of North Country Acres, a Sedgwick County emergency dispatch supervisor said. That’s near Central and Ridge.

Officers arriving at the scene found a white Ford F50 extended cab pickup that had struck a tree, Officer Charley Davidson said. The driver, a 39-year-old man, was unresponsive and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, Davidson said.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

