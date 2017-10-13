Man killed after pickup slams into tree

A man was pronounced dead Friday afternoon after crashing into a tree in west Wichita during the evening commute, authorities said.
The crash was reported at 5:06 p.m. in the 600 block of North Country Acres, a Sedgwick County emergency dispatch supervisor said. That’s near Central and Ridge.
Officers arriving at the scene found a white Ford F50 extended cab pickup that had struck a tree, Officer Charley Davidson said. The driver, a 39-year-old man, was unresponsive and died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation, Davidson said.
