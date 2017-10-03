Local

Kellogg, I-235 will both close at interchange this weekend

By Katherine Burgess

kburgess@wichitaeagle.com

October 03, 2017 6:43 PM

Expect traffic delays in west Wichita this weekend:

Both Kellogg under I-235 and I-235 over Kellogg will close at 7 p.m. on Friday for the installation of bridge beams, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.

Detours will use the four diamond ramps on the outside of the interchange. The closure is scheduled to end by 6 a.m. Monday.

The four cloverleaf ramps at I-235 and Kellogg are already closed until late December and the area regularly has daily and overnight lane closures.

In other new closures: The ramp from 13th Street to southbound I-135 will be closed Thursday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

  How long from west Wichita to downtown? Too long, nowadays

    Wichita drivers, especially on the west side, have been frustrated lately by ongoing construction along Kellogg, the main east-west freeway through Kansas' largest city. Construction to rebuild the interchange at I-235 and Kellogg has prolonged a commute that used to take a few minutes. (Julie Mah / The Wichita Eagle)

How long from west Wichita to downtown? Too long, nowadays

Wichita drivers, especially on the west side, have been frustrated lately by ongoing construction along Kellogg, the main east-west freeway through Kansas' largest city. Construction to rebuild the interchange at I-235 and Kellogg has prolonged a commute that used to take a few minutes. (Julie Mah / The Wichita Eagle)

jmah@wichitaeagle.com

Katherine Burgess: 316-268-6400, @KathsBurgess

