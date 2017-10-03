Kellogg, I-235 will both close at interchange this weekend

Expect traffic delays in west Wichita this weekend:

Both Kellogg under I-235 and I-235 over Kellogg will close at 7 p.m. on Friday for the installation of bridge beams, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.

Detours will use the four diamond ramps on the outside of the interchange. The closure is scheduled to end by 6 a.m. Monday.

The four cloverleaf ramps at I-235 and Kellogg are already closed until late December and the area regularly has daily and overnight lane closures.

In other new closures: The ramp from 13th Street to southbound I-135 will be closed Thursday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.