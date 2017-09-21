Ramps at I-235 and Kellogg to close for a while

West-side Wichita commuters will not be happy to hear this news:

The four cloverleaf ramps at I-235 and Kellogg are closing until late December, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.

Project Update: I-235 over US-54 1 lane traffic moves to LEFT lane FRIDAY 9am (until Dec). All 4 cloverleaf ramps close too. #icttraffic — WichitaKDOT (@WichitaKDOT) September 21, 2017

The actions are part of ongoing construction to redo the interchange, which started in 2015. The project is scheduled to be done in 2019.

Work on the I-235 bridges over Kellogg is moving to the outside lanes of I-235, according to a KDOT release. The one lane of traffic on I-235 will move to the left lane on Friday at 9 a.m., KDOT said on Twitter.

Also, the new southbound I-235 ramp to westbound Kellogg is scheduled to open Sept. 29.

And, over the Oct. 6-9 weekend, Kellogg under I-235 and I-235 over Kellogg will be closed so that workers can place bridge beams. The closure is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 6 until 6 a.m. Oct. 9.

For more information on work on Wichita-area highways, go to www.ksdot.org/WichitaMetro.