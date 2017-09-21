Work on the new interchange at I-235 and Kellogg. (Aug. 30, 2017)
Work on the new interchange at I-235 and Kellogg. (Aug. 30, 2017) Julie Mah The Wichita Eagle
Work on the new interchange at I-235 and Kellogg. (Aug. 30, 2017) Julie Mah The Wichita Eagle

Local

Ramps at I-235 and Kellogg to close for a while

By Julie Mah

jmah@wichitaeagle.com

September 21, 2017 6:30 PM

West-side Wichita commuters will not be happy to hear this news:

The four cloverleaf ramps at I-235 and Kellogg are closing until late December, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.

The actions are part of ongoing construction to redo the interchange, which started in 2015. The project is scheduled to be done in 2019.

Work on the I-235 bridges over Kellogg is moving to the outside lanes of I-235, according to a KDOT release. The one lane of traffic on I-235 will move to the left lane on Friday at 9 a.m., KDOT said on Twitter.

Also, the new southbound I-235 ramp to westbound Kellogg is scheduled to open Sept. 29.

And, over the Oct. 6-9 weekend, Kellogg under I-235 and I-235 over Kellogg will be closed so that workers can place bridge beams. The closure is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 6 until 6 a.m. Oct. 9.

For more information on work on Wichita-area highways, go to www.ksdot.org/WichitaMetro.

Related stories from The Wichita Eagle

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

UltraVan Rally

View More Video