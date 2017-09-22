Fleeing Hurricane Harvey, they land in Kansas: ‘God wanted us here’

More Videos 1:04 Keeper of the Plains through the years Pause 2:20 UltraVan Rally in south-central Kansas is almost cult-like 1:36 Family that fled Hurricane Harvey talks about ending up in Kansas 1:23 Nico Hernandez’s home gym reopens 1:40 Cattle drive commemorates Chisholm Trail anniversary 2:25 Bishop Gerber Science Center dedication 1:26 Stone arch cellars may be hidden treasure of Flint Hills 1:55 Gorgeous views of a field of Kansas sunflowers at sunset 2:13 A virtual tour of new aquarium, museum in Missouri 1:04 Free hummus day at Meddys Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Family that fled Hurricane Harvey talks about ending up in Kansas Mary and Jimmie Hall talk about fleeing the Houston area with their daughter and her three children because of Hurricane Harvey and ending up in Wichita (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle) Mary and Jimmie Hall talk about fleeing the Houston area with their daughter and her three children because of Hurricane Harvey and ending up in Wichita (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle) fsalazar@wichitaeagle.com

