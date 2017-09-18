Inmate death over weekend third at Sedgwick County Jail this year

An inmate at the Sedgwick County Jail who suffered chronic medical issues died while in custody on Saturday afternoon.
Sean C. Decker, who was being held on felony charges, became unresponsive in the jail’s medical clinic at 1:18 p.m., the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. He received immediate medical attention from clinic staff, as well as from emergency medical services personnel called to the jail on Saturday. He was pronounced dead less than two hours later after he was taken to a Wichita hospital, the news release said.
An autopsy will be performed to determine Decker’s cause of death. He had the chronic medical issues before his incarceration, the Sheriff’s Office said.
His is the third in-custody inmate death of the year.
