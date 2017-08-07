Wichitan among missing Marines

One of three Marines reported missing after their aircraft crashed into the sea off the east coast of Australia is Wichita native Nathan Ordway, according to social media posts by friends and family.
On the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit’s Facebook page, his sister Taylor asked people to “please pray for my brother,” according to reports.
U.S. military officials called off the search and rescue on Sunday. The wreckage was found Monday, the Associated Press reported. The three Marines were aboard their Osprey aircraft when it crashed while trying to land on Saturday, according to a statement from Camp Butler, the Marine base in Japan.
The MV-22 aircraft had launched from the USS Bonhomme Richard and was conducting regular operations when it fell, the statement said. The ship’s small boats and other aircraft immediately responded, the statement said.
Twenty-three people were rescued from the crash, the statement said.
Now, the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps will launch a recovery effort with the assistance of Australia’s defense.
The Marines’ next of kin has been notified.
The circumstances of what led to the crash are under investigation.
Ordway graduated from Wichita Heights High School before joining the Marines. He played football for the school, according to its 2011 online roster.
Lt. Benjamin Robert Cross was also identified as one of the missing Marines, his brother Ryan Cross, confirmed with CBS News.
