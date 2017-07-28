El Dorado prison warden leaves

The warden at embattled El Dorado Correctional Facility is leaving for a new post, officials confirmed Friday.
The Kansas Department of Corrections released a terse statement attributed to Joe Norwood, KDOC Secretary:
"El Dorado Correctional Facility warden James Heimgartner has accepted a new position within the Kansas Department of Corrections. The agency will begin the search for his replacement immediately.”
The departure comes less than a month after an uprising at the prison, which is beset by shortages in the number of prison guards. More than 90 vacancies were reported this month.
A statement released by KDOC said no violence occurred and no weapons were accessed by offenders during the incident on June 29. However, an emergency log book from the incident viewed by The Kansas City Star indicates violence did occur and at least one inmate had a weapon.
In addition, there was at least one fire in the prison during the incident, according to the log. During the disturbance, prisoners occupied a gym, dining area and the east yard.
Just last week, an inmate was stabbed numerous times during a fight with a fellow inmate. There are reports of another inmate being stabbed Friday during a fight at the prison.
The prison’s population swelled to almost 1,900 this summer with more maximum-security prisoners being transferred from prisons in Hutchinson and Lansing.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
