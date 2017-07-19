El Dorado inmate stabbed during fight at prison

An inmate at the El Dorado Correctional Facility was stabbed numerous times Wednesday evening, authorities said.
The victim received “several puncture wounds in an inmate-on-inmate altercation” at about 7 p.m. Wednesday, Kansas Department of Corrections spokesman Todd Fertig said in a prepared statement.
The wounded inmate received initial treatment at the prison before being transferred to an outside medical facility “to receive further evaluation and treatment,” Fertig said.
No other staff or inmate injuries were reported in the incident, which is under investigation.
