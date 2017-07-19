El Dorado Correctional Facility
El Dorado Correctional Facility The Wichita Eagle File photo
El Dorado Correctional Facility The Wichita Eagle File photo

Local

July 19, 2017 10:33 PM

El Dorado inmate stabbed during fight at prison

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

An inmate at the El Dorado Correctional Facility was stabbed numerous times Wednesday evening, authorities said.

The victim received “several puncture wounds in an inmate-on-inmate altercation” at about 7 p.m. Wednesday, Kansas Department of Corrections spokesman Todd Fertig said in a prepared statement.

The wounded inmate received initial treatment at the prison before being transferred to an outside medical facility “to receive further evaluation and treatment,” Fertig said.

No other staff or inmate injuries were reported in the incident, which is under investigation.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Wichita Eagle writer blows stuff up at exotic gun range

Wichita Eagle writer blows stuff up at exotic gun range 4:24

Wichita Eagle writer blows stuff up at exotic gun range
Former Beatle Paul McCartney plays to sold-out Wichita arena 1:53

Former Beatle Paul McCartney plays to sold-out Wichita arena
Anticipation for McCartney runs high outside of arena 1:19

Anticipation for McCartney runs high outside of arena

View More Video