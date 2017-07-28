Hesston police chief to receive Medal of Valor from White House

Hesston Police Chief Doug Schroeder will receive the Medal of Valor, the highest national award for public safety officers, in recognition of his actions during the deadly workplace shooting at Excel Industries last year.
Schroeder was one of 12 recipients awarded the medal for actions taken during 2015 or 2016. The medal is awarded “to recognize and act of extraordinary valor above and beyond the call of duty,” according to the U.S. Department of Justice web site.
“All of these individuals exhibited great courage and unwavering dedication to serving our country,” a statement released by the White House said.
Cedric Ford, 38, killed Josh Higbee, Renee Benjamin and Brian Sadowsky and injured 14 others on Feb. 25, 2016, during a drug- and alcohol-fueled shooting spree that started along a highway near his Newton home and ended inside Excel Industries, where he worked as a painter.
More than a dozen others were wounded in the shooting spree, which ended when Schroeder entered the plant alone and fatally shot Ford inside the plant.
Schroeder could not be reached for comment on Friday, but Hesston City Administrator Gary Emry released a statement.
“This award signifies Chief Schroeder’s exemplary action during a time of crisis which saved many lives and is well-deserved,” Emry said.
The 12 recipients were recommended by the Medal of Valor Review board and approved by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. A date for the Medal of Valor ceremony has not yet been set.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
