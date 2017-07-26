UPDATE: Fire crews rescue injured man at grain plant

Firemen going up slowly pic.twitter.com/uktJWJpej3— Bryan Horwath (@bryan_horwath) July 26, 2017
Emergency crews worked Wednesday morning to rescue a injured man who suffered a fall while working at the Purina grain elevator facility in north Wichita.
The Wichita Fire Department and police responded at about 10 a.m. to the 1800 block of North Topeka, near Broadway, at the Purina grain elevator facility.
An employee had fallen about 15 to 20 feet, said Battalion Chief Brad Boyd. He had not fallen where the grain was located but in the mechanical area, Boyd said. The man was near the top of the grain facility, more than six stories high.
Because of the piping and mechanical operations, it was difficult to get to the man, he said. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical but stable condition.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.
Fire crews are on scene of a technical rescue in the 1800 blk of N Topeka. Please avoid the area as specialty crews are still in route— WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) July 26, 2017
